Samsonite Make Your Case: Help Wanted

I understand the team has lost some wide receivers, but the offense still has plenty of viable options in the passing game with Danny Amendola, the tight ends and the running backs to go with Tom Brady. Bottom line there – the offense will still be among the best in the league.

The same cannot be said of the defense. While there is some young talent to be excited about, the group is still in need of playmakers who are capable of changing games. Only Adrian Wilson has been added to the defense that finished the 2012 season, and at this stage of his career it's hard to imagine Wilson turning in many of those types of plays.

The best way to disrupt opposing offenses today is by generating pressure on the passer. In order to do that you need to have multiple players capable of getting after the quarterback. Right now the Patriots have just two such players in Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich. That's not enough.

Bill Belichick reportedly had John Abraham and Dwight Freeney in to talk, and Elvis Dumervil also as generated interest from the team. Any of these players would make sense and to me it's important that New England signs at least one of them.

My personal choice would be Abraham because I believe he would represent the best combination of production and value. But regardless of the specific player, the biggest remaining need is a pass rusher – and fortunately there are several still available for the Patriots to pick from.

-PP

Now it's the fans turn to cast their vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.