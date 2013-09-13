Samsonite Make Your Case: Help Wanted?

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

No

Stay the course, no matter how bumpy the seas are at this early point in the season. Clearly Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels made the decision to go with a very young receiving corps – partially by design and partially by events in the offseason. Two admittedly ugly games into the year is far too early to pull the plug on that plan.

Investing time and effort into developing Kenbrell Thompkins, Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce should pay off in the long run, assuming the Patriots personnel evaluations of those three players are accurate. All three flashed ability during the summer. That can't have simply been a mirage.

It may not be easy on No. 12 or even pretty, but continuing to battle through the early stages with the youngsters should pay dividends later. Plus, I don't see anyone on the open market who could come in and be much better. Guys who've played here in the past like Deion Branch, Brandon Lloyd, Donte' Stallworth and Jabar Gaffney? No thanks. Whatever they once were, they're not worth bringing in now.

Things will improve when Rob Gronkowski gets back in action. Same is true when Danny Amendola returns to health. Until then Julian Edelman and the rookies need to do the best they can. Nothing worth doing is easy. But the youth movement at receiver could pay off huge if the team remains committed. That's not something that can be said about panicking and bringing in some veteran off the street. Plus, the track record for assimilating veterans into the offense isn't too impressive either. Stay the rookie course.

-AH

