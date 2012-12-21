Samsonite Make Your Case: Holding Tight

Stevan Ridley has been a huge positive presence on the Patriots top-ranked offense in 2012. Josh McDaniels and Co. focused all offseason and into the year on making the ground attack a more productive, complementary aspect of the New England offense. That goal has been achieved as the Patriots have a No. 8-ranked rushing attack after ranking 20th last season.

Ridley has carried 55-percent of the load on the ground in terms of attempts, has a 1,000-yard season and has added a new dimension with his ability to break off runs of 10-plus yards. All year Tom Brady has taken what the defense has given him: throwing on base fronts and running at sub units. It's a perfect way to play the game and has led to more points than anyone in the league. New England has not lost a game this season when rushing for 100 or more yards, going a perfect 10-0. The team is 0-4 when held under 100 yards. Seems simple.

Why throw that balanced attack away now because Ridley has four fumbles in nearly 300 carries? Many other top backs in the NFL also have four fumbles. It happens. But you know what else happens? Teams that pass first and don't have a running game to turn to usually run into a defense in the postseason that can hold their aerial attack in check. Then they have no place to turn, as happened to the Patriots in each of the team's last two Super Bowl appearances.