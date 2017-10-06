Samsonite Make Your Case: Home improvement

Things did not go well over the first month of the season for the Patriots. That was especially true on defense, where New England allowed the second-most points in football ahead of only Indianapolis in that department.

The problems have been widespread on defense, with the secondary in particular coming under fire. Newcomer Stephon Gilmore has struggled with communication, and that has led to several big plays allowed for a defense that normally does a great job of limiting those types of gaffes.

The front has done little to help as well, failing to stop the run while providing little to no pressure on the passer. And the offensive line also has had its share of problems, as Tom Brady has been sacked 13 times over the four games.

It has all added up to a 2-2 start, which is well below the Patriots normally lofty standards.