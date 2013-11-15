Samsonite Make Your Case: Money Man

During the first half of the season the Patriots defense led the way. The group allowed less than 24 points in six of the nine games New England played before the bye. Aqib Talib was the biggest reason for that success, and was arguably the team's MVP before injuring his hip against New Orleans.

Conversely, the offense struggled for many of those games. Tom Brady wasn't his usual surgeon-like self as he adjusted to life with a new cast of characters to throw to. He showed signs of breaking out in the final game, however, when he and the offense pasted Pittsburgh to the tune of 55 points. Not coincidentally, that game featured a healthy Rob Gronkowski.

Through it all the Patriots managed to go 7-2 before the bye and are in position to be heard from in the postseason once again. In order for the team to get back to the Super Bowl it will need to get quality performances from its key players. Talib, Brady, Gronkowski, Devin McCourty ... the list goes on and on.