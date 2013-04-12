Samsonite Make Your Case: More to Come?

First, I've seen Tom Brady manage to be productive with less talented groups of receivers than this one. I believe at least one of the three among Sanders, Jones and Jenkins will emerge as a solid contributor in the passing game. And Amendola and Edelman are capable as well, and this group will be productive enough for Brady and the offense to succeed.

But I also think there are many other options in the passing game beyond the wide receivers. Last year New England had just two wideouts with more than 21 catches – Welker and Lloyd. Edelman added 21 and Branch 16. Throw in one catch from Stallworth and that was it. And all Brady was able to do with that group was throw 34 touchdowns and lead the most productive offense in the NFL.

A big reason for that is the plethora of options beyond wide receiver. Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez are the most dynamic tight end duo in the game. Jake Ballard should be in the mix and adds another possible target for Brady, and Daniel Fells and Michael Hoomanawanui will fight for backup spots.

Also, Shane Vereen and Leon Washington could factor into the passing game from the backfield, limiting the impact of losing Danny Woodhead. Vereen is more of a playmaker than Woodhead and given the opportunities may wind up being more productive. The veteran Washington should provide some insurance in that role as well.

My only concern here is Gronkowski's health. If the current infection in his arm is not resolved and he's at all compromised, then I'd be worried that Brady doesn't have enough to work with. Assuming Gronk is healthy and in the mix during the season, then I don't see the need to draft a receiver in the first two rounds. Of course it would be exciting to see a young wideout added; it's just not a must at this point.

-PP

Now it's the fans turn to cast their vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.