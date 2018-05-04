Samsonite Make Your Case: Who's at left tackle?

Every offseason in the NFL is littered with roster turnover throughout the league. Every team watches key performers come and go, and each team has a different look from one year to the next.

In New England the 2018 team lost some important personnel from a year ago as Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis, Danny Amendola and Nate Solder were among those leaving via free agency. All played big roles for the team in 2017, but most of them were replaced in one way or another.

All except Solder, who leaves behind a void at left tackle that hasn't been definitively replaced by one player. But that doesn't mean Bill Belichick doesn't have options. He signed some lesser-known free agents like Matt Tobin and Ulrick John, and then acquired Isaiah Wynn (draft) and Trent Brown (trade) during draft weekend. He also has young players like Tony Garcia, Cole Croston and Andrew Jelks as well as veteran LaAdrian Waddle. Marcus Cannon could also switch from the right side to play the left if Belichick felt that was the best course of action.