Second chance: Ex-Cowboys coach Gailey back in NFL with Bills

Jan 20, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Chan Gailey's second chance to prove himself as an NFL head coach comes with plenty of challenges.

The Buffalo Bills team he's taking over hasn't made the playoffs in a decade, and its fans clamored for Bill Cowher during a coaching search that seemed to take forever.

Instead of landing one of the big-name coaches with loaded resumes such as Cowher or Mike Shanahan, Gailey -- who coached the Dallas Cowboys for two less-than-inspiring seasons -- was introduced Tuesday as the 15th head coach in Bills history and fifth in the last 10 years.

"I can't say anything to change anybody's mind. All I can do is go try to help us win football games," Gailey said. "We win football games, everybody's minds will be changed, right?"

Gailey was hired by first-time general manager Buddy Nix, ending a two-month search to replace Dick Jauron, who was fired in November. Gailey takes over a Bills team that's coming off its fifth consecutive losing season following a 6-10 finish and in the midst of a 10-year playoff drought that's tied with the Detroit Lions as the longest active streak in the NFL.

"I've been around enough winning programs ... that when I walk on the field, I expect to win. I don't just hope to win," Gailey said. "But the bottom line is we've got to do it on the field."

Gailey has spent 15 of his 35 years of coaching in the NFL. In his two years coaching the Dallas Cowboys, he went 18-14 and led the team to consecutive playoff appearances -- both losses. He was dismissed after the 1999 season, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged his mistake in firing Gailey.

Gailey's extensive experience impressed Nix and met most of the criteria that the GM set out when he took over the search two weeks ago. Nix was eager to find someone with previous head-coaching experience who had an offensive background.

"Without any doubt in my mind, we got the best qualified guy, a guy that was on the list early," Nix said. "We got the right guy for us. I've got full confidence in him."

Gailey also received a big vote of support from Jones in Dallas. The Cowboys' owner not only congratulated Gailey upon his return to the NFL head-coaching ranks Tuesday, but also reiterated that he still regrets firing the coach.

"I'm proud for Chan Gailey," Jones said. "I'm glad to see him have the opportunity to get back as head coach in the NFL. He did an outstanding job at Georgia Tech. He's really a top coach and will do a great job."

Gailey has been out of football since he was removed as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator in August, two weeks before the season opener. He was entering his second season with the team after a six-year stretch as Georgia Tech's coach, during which he went 44-33 before being fired in 2007.

Nix already is being second-guessed for how he conducted the coaching search, during which New York Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer turned down the Bills' request for an interview last week. And it was a search that featured several prominent candidates who had raised fan expectations.

The Bills spoke to Cowher in a bid to lure the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach out of his career in broadcasting. Fans raised $1,125 to rent a billboard in Buffalo last week urging team owner Ralph Wilson to hire Cowher. The team also interviewed former Denver Broncos coach Shanahan, who instead chose to join the Washington Redskins.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was considered the top candidate after he interviewed with the Bills two weeks ago. And his stock appeared to climb even further after his defense shut down the Cowboys in the Vikings' 34-3 divisional-playoff victory Sunday.

Nix said he conducted a thorough search and refused to be influenced by the fans or media.

"I can stand up here on the soap box and tell you what we're going to do, you've heard that before," Nix said. "So I'm not going to waste my time or yours. But I will tell you this: In November or December, I think you'll know more about what we're about."

Gailey and Nix have crossed paths going back to the 1970s, when both began their football careers as college coaches in the South.

Gailey's top priority in Buffalo will be to spark an offense that has finished 25th or worst in yards gained in each of the past seven seasons. Gailey intends to handle the offensive play-calling duties next season.

Along with assembling a coaching staff, Gailey also said he intends to address the Bills' quarterback situation soon. A combination of injuries and futility led to the Bills to go through three starters this past season.

Bills defensive end Chris Kelsay supported the team's decision to hire Gailey.

"I've been through this a number of times, and eventually you've got to get it right, and I think they will," said Kelsay, who just completed his seventh season in Buffalo. "I think we're headed in the right direction. ... It is time for change, and I think we're do for a little success as well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

