Spikes speaks; Thu. notes

Asked where he developed this in-your-face style, Spikes couldn't pinpoint a single event, saying that's how he was taught and that he knows no other way to play. He also made a general reference to great linebackers of previous generations.

"They were really aggressive and big. I feel like I try to mold my game like that. You don't see that too much from linebackers. I just want to bring that to the game… My thing is, when I'm done with this, I want the older guys when they watch to say, 'He's playing the position the right way.' It's just a point of respect for me."

Spikes' exuberance can sometimes get the better of him, though he insists he tries to keep his emotions under control on the field. It's clear that his defensive teammates are feeding off that energy.

"He's not crazy, he's a hell of a football player. He loves contact. I love guys like that," stated defensive tackle/co-captain Vince Wilfork. "When you have a guy like that… the way we try to play defense, you need someone like that. He gets us riled up off of hits, off of things he says, the way he's bringing the game to him. He doesn't let the game slip away. He wants all the contact, almost like he's a lineman. That's a positive for us… In this game, you have to be able to take blows and give blows. I think he gives more than he takes. That's a good thing."

"It's just something that comes natural. I always have been like that, ever since I was little I played with a lot of emotion," Spikes added. "I just love the game, as you can see. You can tell I'm having fun playing. It's just a part of me… it just comes out."

He also understands that he still has room for improvement, particularly in pass coverage.

Case in point, one of Bills tight end Scott Chandler's touchdown catches last weekend. Spikes was responsible for him on that play, but allowed Chandler to run by him virtually untouched while Spikes looked confused as to whether to drop back and give chase or stay close to the line of scrimmage. Too late, he chose to follow Chandler, who by that time was wide open for an easy touchdown catch.

"I still have a lot of work to do. I feel like, as far as my performance, I've been inconsistent. So if I can start to do all the little things and getting better every week, I feel like I could have a great season.

"I feel like there's more to me. I feel I can be a lot better on the field. This is only the beginning, in my eyes. Hopefully, I can play at a high level every Sunday."