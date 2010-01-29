Sprained ankle keeps Freeney out of second straight practice

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney has missed a second straight practice Thursday with a sprained right ankle.
Coach Jim Caldwell said Freeney was "coming along" in his recovery but did not provide details. Team president Bill Polian has maintained Freeney will play in next week's Super Bowl.
Starting cornerback Jerraud Powers sat out with a left foot injury after missing Sunday's AFC title game with the injury.
Starting safety Melvin Bullitt also was added to the practice report with a knee injury Thursday. He did not practice and the Colts have not said which knee Bullitt hurt.
Two other Indy players -- safety Antoine Bethea (back) and backup tight end Jacob Tamme (ankle) -- were limited at workouts.