Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Sprained ankle keeps Freeney out of second straight practice

Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney has missed a second straight practice Thursday with a sprained right ankle.

Jan 29, 2010 at 12:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney has missed a second straight practice Thursday with a sprained right ankle.

Coach Jim Caldwell said Freeney was "coming along" in his recovery but did not provide details. Team president Bill Polian has maintained Freeney will play in next week's Super Bowl.

Starting cornerback Jerraud Powers sat out with a left foot injury after missing Sunday's AFC title game with the injury.

Starting safety Melvin Bullitt also was added to the practice report with a knee injury Thursday. He did not practice and the Colts have not said which knee Bullitt hurt.

Two other Indy players -- safety Antoine Bethea (back) and backup tight end Jacob Tamme (ankle) -- were limited at workouts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Devin McCourty works Patriots bye weekend as guest analyst on CBS Sports

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/14

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

Matthew Slater 11/14: "Everybody is playing for something, especially in our division"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers on the bye week 11/14: "It came at a perfect time"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Jahlani Tavai 11/14: "Our mentality has got to be a winning mentality"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Our focus is on the Jets"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

