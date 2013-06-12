St. Lucia Calendar Shoot - Day 6

Official website of the New England Patriots

We began the day with some visits to the St. Lucia community. Half of the squad visited patients at St. Jude Hospital at their temporary location in the George Odlum Stadium. The hospital had a bad fire in 2011 and have since set up at the stadium while they await their new facility being built. The other half of the team visited the Fort-Vieux Lions Pre-School and a special needs primary school to play games and read with the students.

When we got back, we were taken on a breathtaking sunset catamaran cruise. The captain took us along the coast and into a cove by one of the famous St. Lucia pitons. We docked for a bit to dance on the deck and jump into the water.

The photography team was able to finish all of the individual shoots today. Brittany and Erica shot by the pool; Heather posed on the pool deck; Stephanie shot in the water by the Surf Shack; and LisaMarie was by the resort's entrance.

That night, we had a team meeting where our new uniform was revealed (more details to follow!), and our cover ladies were announced! Camille and Rachel will be shooting the cover in the morning.

Check back tomorrow to hear all about the calendar cover shoot and our goodbye dinner!

View our St. Lucia photo gallery for photos from the day.

