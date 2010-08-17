Stephen Neal Conference Call

Patriots offensive lineman Stephen Neal addresses the media via conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2010.

Q: How was it down in Atlanta this morning?

SN: It was good. We have a lot of people working together. The Falcons are trying to improve. We are trying to improve. It was just a great practice.

Q: How has the last week or so been practicing with two different teams? How much do you guys feel like you've learned?

SN: It's just different. We've been facing the same 3-44 [scheme] the entire time and now we have a different team and a different style of defense last week, and now this week. I think it is really good to get how they actually play. We get to practice against that before we see them in the game, so I think that's really going to help us out.

Q: You have had a lot of moving pieces at this point in camp on the interior of the offensive line. How have you guys been adjusting together?

SN: We are working well together. The great thing about the offensive line is that we have a coach, Dante [Scarnecchia], that makes us do exactly what we are supposed to or attempts to. So we know what we are supposed to do and we know what to expect of the people around us no matter who it is. We know where each person is supposed to be so we get comfortable no matter who is in there.

Q: Can you talk about Dan Connolly in training camp and in the New Orleans game?

SN: Yeah, he's a solid player and a guy that can play multiple positions. He does a really good job and it's great that he's in there. He's done a good job.

Q: What have you seen out of Ryan Wendell so far?

SN: I think Ryan Wendell has been pretty good. I'm not the guy to evaluate him but he's holding his own and staying in there. He played with all of those good guys versus the Saints. He is a good competitor and a great teammate.

Q: We heard that the Falcons had a five-minute break today in practice. You guys usually don't do that. Was that an unusual thing for you guys? Did it matter?