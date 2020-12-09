Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 08 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Dec 08, 2020 at 08:27 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

It's been said before, but it's worth repeating: the respect and admiration between Boston athletes is something special. It's what makes Boston a truly incredible sports city.

That was proven yet again on Tuesday.

Though there will be no sitting court-side at Celtics games for Patriots players any time soon because of the pandemic, it hasn't stopped communication between the two groups of athletes.

A jersey swap doesn't look like it used to, but Stephon Gilmore and Jayson Tatum figured it out. On Instagram, both guys shared pictures of the other's jersey, signed and delivered, in a show of respect.

Tatum posted a picture of a signed No. 24 jersey, which Gilmore signed. It reads: "JT, Keep being great. Big fan." In return, Gilmore got a signed Tatum jersey with an absolutely perfect message.

"Find Gilmore and go somewhere else. Big time. Keep being great bro!"

That couldn't be a more fitting motto for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. You can check out the jersey swap in the tweet below.

Related Content

news

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Devin McCourty shared the personal and touching reason why he knew he was destined for the end zone. 
news

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

If this isn't a victory Monday mood, we don't know what is.
news

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Patriots can't contain excitement after Gunner Olszewski's breakout game against the Chargers. 
news

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

The New Berlin Patriots have been a solid fan club for nearly 15 years. 
news

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

The lists were released on Tuesday, and Patriots fans will notice a familiar face. 
news

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

After the Patriots win over the Cardinals, Nick Folk's teammates had a lot to say about his game-winning kick. 
news

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel and the Patriots Foundation all host Thanksgiving turkey giveaways ahead of the holiday. 
news

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Violinist Abe Dewing finally found a way to merge his love of the Patriots and classical music.
news

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Nick Avtges went to extreme lengths to see his sweetheart, Marion, amid the pandemic, and this week, he was surprised by Robert Kraft on the "Dr. Oz Show." 
news

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Patriots players reflect on the rain in postgame interviews. 
news

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

The limited Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce sneakers went on sale with all proceeds benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston. 

Latest News

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/6

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Advertising