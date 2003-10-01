Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Press Conferences Sun Sep 17 - 11:17 PM | Mon Sep 18 - 12:30 AM

Brenden Schooler blocks Dolphins field goal

Judon pins back ears for third down sack on Tagovailoa

Chad Ryland drills 49-yard FG in first NFL field goal

Jahlani Tavai leads host of Patriots defenders on run-stuffing TFL

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

Jabrill Peppers emerging as leader and playmaker for Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One on One with Mike Gesicki

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Steve McNair Conf. Call Transcript - 10/01/03

Titans QB Steve McNair: We consider this a tough team. We play hard.

Oct 01, 2003 at 06:47 AM

[

listennowicon.gif

]()

**Q: Let me ask you this, you have, it's a broad question, but you've got a terrific defense. How much does your defense play into your success as an offensive captain, an offensive leader of that team?

SM:** It's contributed a lot, especially when you have a defense that is not committing turnovers, playing good deep position for us. Look at last week; we didn't have to go the distance but one place during the whole course of the game. We only had forty snaps, so those guys, even though the offense is sustaining a long drive, they are only getting three or no points out of it. With that being said, those guys are playing well, they are committing turnovers and also scoring on defense, and that helps on offense.

**Q: One of the things about when you say Titans, if you do word association, you would say 'tough,' physically tough team and it is on both sides of the ball. Is that just part of the philosophy that you guys have had under your coach?

SM:** Absolutely, since '95 when Jeff [Fisher] was introduced as the head football coach. He wanted to bring toughness to this team. I think he's been doing a great job of bringing guys in here for the last couple of years to replace guys that we lost. We consider this a tough team. We play hard. We play physical and that is just what this team is based on.

**Q: You beat teams up with your offense at times. Is that fair to say?

SM:** Absolutely. I think we want to be the team that we can go the distance, from 80 yards running the football. We all can throw the football and make big plays and strike it anyplace on the field, but we want to be that smash mouth offense. You go out there and run the football. You have the control offense the way you have the balance in run and pass.

**Q: It seems like almost yesterday you were drafted number one. It's been nine years now. Right now it seems you are about on stride as well as you have ever been in the first four games of the season. Seventy percent passes, eight touchdowns and one interception. Do you feel like you are really in the groove?

SM:** I think the other ten guys that are with me are playing well also, because those guys have contributed to me tremendously. The offensive line is giving me a lot of time to throw the football. My receivers have grown up and becoming some mature athletes. If you have those other two things working for you, the offensive line and your receiving, you can' t help but to succeed. Your stats go up and you have a good percentage. So I give all my success as a tribute to those guys because they work hard to get me the time and those guys in the receiving corps have to catch it.

**Q: I'm sure that everybody in the NFL plays with a few bumps and bruises, but it seems like you're always nursing some type of injury yet you always play. When was the last time you went into a game at 100 percent healthy?

SM:** Well actually the first game was the first in the last six years when I went in healthy. Unfortunately I got a little nick there, but that was the first time I had been healthy in about six years. But this is a physical game. You have to play this game with a lot of emotion and a lot of intensity. I'm a competitor, so I do whatever it takes to win, if it takes getting that extra yard. I'm a physical quarterback that goes out there and gets hit. When you do that through the course of a couple of weeks you tend to have nicks and bruises. It's just to me, if I have the mental aspect of the game to play with it.

**Q: When you came out of high school there weren't many colleges that wanted you to play quarterback. What were some of the others, what position would they have wanted to switch you to? Do you ever wonder what might have happened if you had done it?

SM:** I don't wonder about it. The decision I made, I'm going to live with it and I am going to stick by it regardless. It got me here so far, but I played cornerback in high school and all of the big colleges wanted me to go in as a defensive player. I think they wanted to move me to safety, but I didn't want to go into the intercollegiate level to play defense. I wanted to play quarterback. I browsed around and finally the school my brother went to a couple of years before me gave me an opportunity to play.

**Q: Would you have been a good solid corner, a hard-hitting, like the Titans kind of defensive player?

SM:** I think so. I think I have that mentality, a physical mentality, because I show it as a quarterback. I am quite sure if I had just that to worry about, I probably couple be.

**Q: They way your team responded to that loss you had that your coach got worked up over and he was very disappointed, then you came back last week spotting a team 10 points and coming back walking away…running away with it. It's a pretty good indication that you guys got the message, I guess.

SM:** Well yes. We went into Indianapolis…I don't think we went into it with the mind frame of they were a great team. They are a good team; they've got great weapons. But offensively, we didn't do what it takes, we had too many penalties that left us at second-and-20, third-and-15. When you do that, you cannot expect to win. Our defense has played well, but when you get Peyton Manning and all those guys extra opportunities to drive the football eventually they are going to break loose. Offensively, I think it was our fault, because we didn't control the ball. But at the same time you have to say, 'We've got to correct our mistakes.' It's all about correcting, so we've got it corrected and we've been doing good ever since.

**Q: When you start looking at this game Sunday, how much do you take into account the many key injuries the Patriots have? Do you try to exploit those areas? Do you try to keep out of your mind?

SM:** Regardless of whether they have guys hurt or not…this is the NFL, every body on every squad at this point in time are professionals. We are just going to stick with our game plan, we're not worried about who's replacing those guys. We just want to go out and execute our game plan, because we are all pros. We all know what to do and we do it. Regardless if they have starters out, and the other guys are starting, if not they wouldn't be there. We're just going to stick with our game plan and just let it happen.

**Q: Your game plan last year was very effective against the Patriots. You really beat them up, that was one of the games there that they really couldn't keep up with their opponent. Is that the way you viewed it? And how do you view it this year, what the potential would be?

SM:** We've just got to stick with our game plan. We've got to have the balanced attack offensively, passing and rushing. I think we just need to get both of them started early and keep on pounding them as the game goes on. I don't think the game plan from last year will tremendously change. We had a good game plan last year and it worked and hopefully it will work this year.

**Q: Every coach in the NFL, probably every player, says, 'We need to have a balanced attack. We want to run the ball and pass it equally.' But every team doesn't have a Steve McNair and Eddie George. How much does having a guy like George help you?

SM:** It helps me a lot, because every body has to account for Eddie. When you have guys that are trying to stack up their D-line and strangle with eight or nine guys in the box, you can explore different aspects of the passing game. I think people respect the running game regardless of how well it's going; he's opened up a lot of things in the passing games. With the young receivers we've got now, it's helping us mature and do good in the passing game. If guys want to stack up in the box, we'll pass it. If they don't, we'll run it. It's two against one at that point.
< body="">

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Guards Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu to Make Season Debuts vs. Dolphins 

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots vs Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's 2-yard rushing touchdown makes it a one-score game in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez high-points Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's deep ball for his first interception of his NFL career.

Brenden Schooler blocks Dolphins field goal

Patriots Brenden Schooler blocks a field goal in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Judon pins back ears for third down sack on Tagovailoa

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon pins back his ears for a third down sack on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Chad Ryland drills 49-yard FG in first NFL field goal

New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland drills 49-yard field goal for his first official NFL field goal of his career.

Gesicki dives beyond sticks after quick catch and run

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki dives beyond the sticks after a quick catch and run.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising