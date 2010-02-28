Sunday Combine Notes

Notes and quotes

Former Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson is currently a coach at that position with the Lions. With Detroit's staff working the Senior Bowl, Jefferson got to know many of the pass-catching prospects pretty well in Mobile. He offered some advice to Cincinnati's Mardy Gilyardon the pre-draft process. "He was telling me, Mardy, you've got to make sure you just stay out of the way. You don't need to get in any trouble. If you hang with a crew, tell your crew you'll hang with them when you have time. You got a dog and you got a girl?' I was like, Well, I got a dog. I don't have no girl.' He was like, `Well, then you need to spend all your time with your dog.'" For the record Gilyard's dog's name is Kane-O. "He's like my son." … Not surprisingly Oklahoma cornerback Dominique Franks is a big fan of Bradford. "He's like a baby Peyton Manning to me." … Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who's vying with Bradford to be the potential No. 1 overall pick, pulled no punches when asked what he's going to do when he faces his quarterback at the next level. "I'm gonna kill Sam, I'm gonna kill him," McCoy joked, lamenting the times the coaches' whistle blew his chances to sack Bradford on the practice field. … McCoy, who proudly displayed his huge smile a number of times, joked about why his pro day date is different than Bradford's. "He's King Sam." … Lombardi described Notre Dame wide receiver Golden Tate, who ran a 4.36 40 to boost his stock, as having, "Wes Welker quickness and the speed to go with it." … After Dean Pees left New England there were plenty of reports and rumors that he would join McDaniels as the Broncos defensive coordinator. Pees eventually landed with the Ravens, and at the Combine McDaniels shot down those rumors as having no validity. "That was never the case at all. I had a relationship with Dean, obviously, in New England. I think it was just a case where he was kind of out there, available, we had an opening and people seemed to connect the dots, probably mistakenly. Most of that conversation, there was no fruit to it.'' … Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnettwas a high school quarterback but knew all along he wanted to play defense in college. "I like giving the blow better than taking it." … While studying at Oxford University last fall, Florida State safety Myron Rolle attended the Patriots game against the Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium in London. "I saw every team represented there by a jersey, by a British fan, they were cheering for punts. It was fun, it was great to be there, a great stadium, great environment, great atmosphere. As far as my cohorts at Oxford, my classmates, my friends who were Rhodes Scholars they really didn't understand why I woke up at 6 every morning to train. I tried to explain to them the importance of it and why I had to go through these particular events and it still didn't make too much sense to them. So I tried to change the topic to a United Nations topic or world hunger or something like that." … Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes on his mentality toward the game of football: "I like to win but I hate to lose." And his thoughts on players who take the game for granted or take a play off her and there? "It's tragic."