Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

1. LB Raekwon McMillan and 2. LB Mack Wilson

We'll see how much the Patriots regulars play against the Giants, but a noticeable difference defensively this summer is improved team speed at the second level. With McMillan and Wilson fitting the modern prototype at linebacker, they're rallying faster to the football and covering more ground than their predecessors. The new duo's presence has also allowed veteran Ja'Whaun Bentley to focus on assignments closer to the line of scrimmage. The Patriots knew they needed to get faster on defense, and through 11 camp practices, McMillan and Wilson are accomplishing that offseason mandate.

3. WR Tyquan Thornton

Before we get too excited about the second-round pick, let's keep things in perspective. It's early. Still, the early returns on the rookie speedster are overwhelmingly positive. Thornton has been a handful for New England's DBs in one-on-one drills, shaking Malcolm Butler at the line of scrimmage and dusting Terrance Mitchell on a double move during Monday's practice. His ability to track the deep ball over his shoulder is also impressive. In 11-on-11s, he has occupied deep safeties and found receptions by working the vertical route tree this week. Thornton's big-play ability has a chance to change how defenses game plan against the Patriots offense.

4. CB Marcus Jones

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's practice, head coach Bill Belichick pointed to Jones's limited spring and building out depth when asked about the rookie's increased role of late. Although Jones could just be playing catch up, his scrappy coverage ability in the slot gives the coaching staff the flexibility to try veteran Jonathan Jones on the outside. The rookie Jones is also the current favorite to return punts this season after an electric career as a returner at the University of Houston.

5. EDGE Anfernee Jennings