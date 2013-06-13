The NFL announces its new stadium bag policy

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The NFL Committee on Stadium Security unanimously recommended the implementation of an NFL Stadium Bag Policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into all NFL stadiums and will be in effect at Gillette Stadium beginning on Aug. 16, 2013 when the Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2013 preseason home opener.

In our efforts to comply with the policy, the New England Patriots will be communicating directly with season ticket holders on the implementation process. The Patriots continuously offer the highest quality game day experience and provide the most convenient service to our fans on entry into the stadium.

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium Plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear (see-through) plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

One-gallon clear (see-through) plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, not to exceed 7" x 4" x 2" (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: non see-through purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.

"Our fans deserve to be in a safe and secure environment," said Jeffrey Miller, NFL vice president and chief security officer. "Public safety is our top priority. This will make the job of checking items much more efficient and effective. We will be able to deliver a better and quicker experience at the gates and also provide a safer environment. We appreciate our fans' cooperation."