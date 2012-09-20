The Patriots dynasty and the greatest display of clutch kicking in NFL history

New England's 20-18 loss to Arizona Sunday was not a sign of the apocalypse. It only felt that way.

It marked the end of the "greatest display of clutch kicking in NFL history," writes "Captain Comeback" Scott Kacsmar, the national authority on comebacks, game-winning drives and, yes, missed opportunities, too.

He chronicles all NFL comeback data for Cold, Hard Football Facts.com as well as ProFootballReference.com.

Stephen Gostkowski's 42-yard kick at the end of regulation was hooked wide left – after a day in which he was otherwise brilliant (4 for 4 FGs, including one from 53).

The game marked the first time in 13 years – since Dec. 26, 1999, to be exact – that the Patriots lost a game because their kicker whiffed on a field goal.

Adam Vinatieri was only a future legend back then, two years before he booted himself and the Patriots into the annals of NFL history, while earning a rep as the greatest clutch kicker of all time.

But he missed not one but two clutch field goals back on that late-December day: a 33-yard attempt with 2 seconds left in regulation and another 44-yard effort in overtime.

The Patriots lost 13-10 to Doug Flutie and the Buffalo Bills. That was the last time the weight of a Patriots loss fell on the shoulders of their kicker.

(For those interested in the way karmic history weaves together, that game was Flutie's last start before Wade Phillips benched the local hero for the playoffs, leading to the loss to the Titans known as the Music City Miracle.)

Yes, it was a long time ago: Pete Carroll was still New England's coach. The future dynasty was not even in the wildest dreams of Patriots fans. Tom Brady was getting ready to lead Michigan into the Orange Bowl against Alabama.

Put another way: Sunday's game against Arizona marked the first time in Tom Brady's career that he lost a game because of a botched field-goal attempt.

Few quarterbacks are so blessed with such great kicking fortunes. Here is Captain Comeback's list of games lost by quarterbacks because kickers botched the game in the end.