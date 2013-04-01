The trade market: Potential movers and shakers

New England Patriots:** The Patriots are no strangers to trading down in the draft; they have mastered the art of accumulating extra picks while still staying within range of their targeted players. This is a unique situation for Bill Belichick's squad. The Pats currently possess just five picks in this draft. I would be very surprised if they didn't add to that total by dropping down a few spots in either the first (where they have the No. 29 overall pick) or second (No. 59) round.

Moving up

Miami Dolphins: Miami has been one of the most aggressive teams during the offseason. Clearly, the main focus is upgrading the talent around young quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins brought in Mike Wallace, Brandon Gibson and Dustin Keller. However, they failed to re-sign Jake Long, their starting left tackle. There are three top-tier LT prospects in this draft: Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher and Lane Johnson. I don't see any of the three dropping to the Dolphins at No. 12. They could, though, target Fisher with the Eagles' No. 4 pick, or possibly Johnson with the Browns' No. 6 selection. They have plenty of extra picks to make a move happen.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings are coming off of a season in which their passing attack ranked 31st in the NFL. They can't rely on Adrian Peterson to shoulder the entire offensive load for a second straight season. During the offseason so far, they've lost one major weapon (trading Percy Harvin to the Seattle Seahawks) and picked one up (signing Greg Jennings). They still have a pressing need at the receiver position. All signs point toward the St. Louis Rams selecting a receiver with one of their two first-round selections (Nos. 16 and 22). The Vikings also have two first-round selections (Nos. 23 and 25), but they will have to wait in line behind St. Louis. I could see the Vikings seeking to move just ahead of the Rams to secure their top pass-catching target in the draft.