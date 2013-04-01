Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Jan 08 | 04:00 PM - 06:15 PM

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Devin McCourty prevents would-be 21-yard TD catch by Khalil Shakir

Can't-Miss Play: Jakobi Meyers' toe-skid TD catch comes after big-time high-point catch

Mac Jones locates Parker on 17-yard dart

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The trade market: Potential movers and shakers

Which teams might trade up in Round 1 of the 2013 NFL Draft? Which teams might trade down? Daniel Jeremiah has the answers, plus six prospects who might spur activity, including Tavon Austin.

Apr 01, 2013 at 01:03 AM
2012_jeremiah-65x90.jpg
Daniel Jeremiah

Analyst, NFL.com & NFL Network

The 2012 NFL Draft saw a whirlwind of trades take place in the first round. As we get closer to the 2013 event, it's only natural to wonder who will be wheeling and dealing this time around.

The 2013 NFL Draft lacks star power at the top of the board, but it boasts fantastic depth. Thus, several teams -- starting with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 -- would love to move down and stockpile picks. The only problem is finding a trade partner, as teams only want to make a move when there's a prospect they want and can't pass up.

Based on what I know and what I'm hearing, I took a quick stab at identifying three teams that could trade down and three teams that could trade up, along with a group of prospects who could spur movement.

Moving out

**

Philadelphia Eagles:** Philly already addressed several of its needs in the offseason. The Eagles added experienced starters to all three levels of their defense via free agency. The offensive line should be drastically improved, as long as key players like Jason Peters and Jason Kelce return to form following injuries in 2012. There is still a question mark at quarterback, but there isn't a glaring weakness at another position that could only be addressed with the fourth overall pick in the draft. The Eagles could easily slide down a few slots and still get an impact player who fits into their new defensive scheme.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns entered the offseason with a glaring need at outside linebacker and proceeded to nab free-agent upgrades Paul Kruger and Quentin Groves. They still have a major need at cornerback, but defensive back is shaping up to be a very deep position in this draft. If the Browns are in love with Alabama CB Dee Milliner, they likely will stand pat at No. 6 with him in mind. However, if they don't view Milliner as an "elite" cover corner -- or if he's no longer on the board when the Browns' turn comes up -- it would make a lot of sense for them to bail and make an effort to recoup the second-round pick they forfeited when they selected Josh Gordon in the supplemental draft this past summer.

**

500x305-draft2013-nfl-thumb.jpg

New England Patriots:** The Patriots are no strangers to trading down in the draft; they have mastered the art of accumulating extra picks while still staying within range of their targeted players. This is a unique situation for Bill Belichick's squad. The Pats currently possess just five picks in this draft. I would be very surprised if they didn't add to that total by dropping down a few spots in either the first (where they have the No. 29 overall pick) or second (No. 59) round.

Moving up

Miami Dolphins: Miami has been one of the most aggressive teams during the offseason. Clearly, the main focus is upgrading the talent around young quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins brought in Mike Wallace, Brandon Gibson and Dustin Keller. However, they failed to re-sign Jake Long, their starting left tackle. There are three top-tier LT prospects in this draft: Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher and Lane Johnson. I don't see any of the three dropping to the Dolphins at No. 12. They could, though, target Fisher with the Eagles' No. 4 pick, or possibly Johnson with the Browns' No. 6 selection. They have plenty of extra picks to make a move happen.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings are coming off of a season in which their passing attack ranked 31st in the NFL. They can't rely on Adrian Peterson to shoulder the entire offensive load for a second straight season. During the offseason so far, they've lost one major weapon (trading Percy Harvin to the Seattle Seahawks) and picked one up (signing Greg Jennings). They still have a pressing need at the receiver position. All signs point toward the St. Louis Rams selecting a receiver with one of their two first-round selections (Nos. 16 and 22). The Vikings also have two first-round selections (Nos. 23 and 25), but they will have to wait in line behind St. Louis. I could see the Vikings seeking to move just ahead of the Rams to secure their top pass-catching target in the draft.

**

San Francisco 49ers:** The 49ers are right on the doorstep of winning a championship. Despite some key losses in free agency, they still possess one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. And they have an astounding 14 selections in the upcoming draft. There is no way 14 rookies will be able to make this roster. It makes sense for general manager Trent Baalke and Co. to either trade a few of this year's picks for future selections or aggressively package some picks and move up for an impact player. After the Niners lost two starting defensive linemen in free agency (Ricky Jean Francois and Isaac Sopoaga), it shouldn't be out of the question that they would make an aggressive move into the top 15 if a player like Star Lotulelei slides.

Marked men

Eric Fisher and Lane Johnson, offensive tackles: All signs point toward the Chiefs selecting Joeckel with the first overall selection. If that does indeed happen, Fisher and Johnson will be the only surefire Day 1 starting left tackles remaining on the board. Teams like Arizona (No. 7 overall pick), San Diego (11) and Miami (12) have a desperate need at the position and could look to move up for one of these two players.

**

Tavon Austin**, wide receiver: No player in this draft has helped himself more during the postseason. Austin blazed a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and followed that up with a sensational field workout in Indy. He then wowed NFL evaluators with his pro day performance. He is the most dynamic offensive weapon in this draft. He has secured first-round status and could be a trade-up target for several teams picking from the middle to the bottom of Round 1.

**

Dee Milliner**, cornerback: Milliner might not be in the same class as some of the elite cornerbacks we've seen enter the draft over the past few years, but he's widely considered to be the best cover man in this year's crop. With the NFL continuing to lean heavily on the passing game, a player like Milliner could garner interest from many teams looking to move up and acquire his services.

Sheldon Richardson and Star Lotulelei, defensive tackles: This draft is loaded at defensive tackle. Usually, quality depth at a certain position limits the potential trade-up scenarios, but these two players could alter that thinking. Richardson is an ideal 3-technique for a team that runs the 4-3 defense; Lotulelei is an ideal 5-technique for a team that employs the 3-4. If either player were to slide, teams with a need at either of those spots could be compelled to make a move up the board.

Looking for more Draft content? Watch college highlight videos from all the top Draft prospects in our Draft Prospect Video Archive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Week 18 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Inactive Analysis: Patriots at Close to Full Strength for Win-and-In Showdown vs. Bills on Sunday

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Can't-Miss Play: DeVante Parker Mosses Kaiir Elam for 26-yard TD catch

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker Mosses Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam for a 26-yard touchdown catch.

Jonathan Jones' textbook 'Peanut Punch' leads to Pats' fumble recovery in prime field position

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' textbook 'Peanut Punch' leads to Pats' fumble recovery in prime field position.

Devin McCourty's pivotal red-zone INT vs. Allen goes for 30-yard return before halftime

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty's pivotal red-zone interception vs. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen goes for a 30-yard return before halftime.

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

New England Patriots defensive end Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of the season on a lasso-style takedown.

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows patience in the pocket with a 2-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for an 18-yard run with a powerful ending.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising