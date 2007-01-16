This week in Patriots history

Jan. 19, 2002 - In the final game at Foxboro Stadium, the Patriots rallied from behind to beat the Oakland Raiders in overtime and advance to the AFC Championship Game. Adam Vinatieri made one of the most memorable kicks in NFL history, a 45-yard field goal through heavy snow to send the game to overtime, where he hit 23-yard game winner for New England.
Jan. 18, 2004 - New England won its fourth AFC Championship, advancing to Super Bowl XXXVIII by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-14 in the snow at Gillette Stadium. Ty Law's three interceptions in the game gave him a franchise record four career playoff interceptions.
Jan. 16, 2005 - The Patriots advanced to their fifth AFC Championship game by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 at a snowy Gillette Stadium. New England's defense held the Colts' record-setting offense, led by NFL MVP Peyton Manning, to a season-low three points.