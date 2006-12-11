This Week in Patriots History: December 11-17

Dec. 17, 1961 - The Patriots ended their second season with a 41-0 shutout of San Diego, a win that still stands as the franchise's most lopsided shutout victory.
Dec. 12, 1982 - The Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins, 3-0, in the "Snow Plow Game" at Schaefer Stadium. Prior to John Smith's 33-yard field goal - the only points of the game - stadium worker Mark Henderson used a John Deere tractor to brush off a clean kicking surface on the turf.
Dec. 15, 1996 - The Patriots clinched the 1996 AFC East title, earning their first division championship since 1985. New England would go on to win their second AFC Championship.