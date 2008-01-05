Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 06 - 11:57 PM

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Tom Brady named NFL's Most Valuable Player

The Associated Press announced today that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2007 season. Brady is first Patriot to earn NFL MVP; joins Boston Patriots AFL stars Gino Cappelletti and Jim Nance as the third player in team history to earn league honors.

Jan 05, 2008 at 06:00 AM

[

78231058.jpg

]()FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A record-shattering regular season by the New England Patriots is now harvesting an impressive number of postseason honors and awards. On Thursday, the Associated Press named Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick as the 2007 Coach of the Year. It was the second time he has won the honor. Today, Associated Press announced that Tom Brady has been named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player. It is the first MVP honor of Brady's career and the first NFL MVP earned by a New England Patriot.

"As I have learned over the course of my time with the Patriots, the most meaningful accomplishments are always the ones I have celebrated with my teammates," said Tom Brady after learning of the MVP announcement. "I am certainly proud of the success that we have enjoyed so far this season. I consider myself extremely fortunate to play for an organization like the New England Patriots. The Kraft family, Coach Belichick, and all of my teammates and coaches have created a winning tradition that we all are proud to be a part of. For that I am most thankful.

"I have always been a huge football fan and will always have great respect for the history of this game. I am flattered to join such an esteemed list of players, many of whom I consider the greatest of all-time. I hope that I can set as great of an example for kids around the world as the previous MVP's did for me. I am grateful to all of the voters for any consideration I was given. It is a tremendous honor and I am sure it is one that my family will one day look back on with great pride.

"There is still plenty of football to be played this season and I look forward getting back on the field with my teammates and preparing for next weekend's game. Thank you."

Two former Boston Patriots AFL greats earned league MVP honors in the 1960s. Gino Cappelletti was the first to claim the honor in 1964, the year he broke his own team record by scoring an AFL record 155 total points. Forty-three seasons later, that franchise scoring record still stands. In 1966, Patriots running back Jim Nance rushed for a franchise record 1,458 yards to earn league MVP honors, a team record that lasted for 29 seasons.

This year, Tom Brady and his teammates have shattered numerous team and league records en route to the league's first 16-0 regular season record. Some of his league and franchise records are highlighted below:

BRADY's 2007 NFL RECORDS

Most touchdown passes in a single season (50).
Most games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season (12).
Highest touchdown-interception differential in a single season (+42)
Most consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes (10).
Most touchdown passes in a single month (20, October).
Most consecutive games with completion pct. of 75% or higher in a single season (4 games from 9/9/07 to 10/1/07).
Most completions in first 100 passes of a season (79).
Most touchdown passes in a game since 1970 AFL-NFL Merger (6 on 10/21/07; tied with 11 others).
Highest single-game passer rating (perfect 158.3 rating, 10/21/07; 17th time since 1970)Continued

BRADY'S 2007 FRANCHISE RECORDS

Most touchdown passes in a season (50).
Most passing yards in a season (4,806).
Highest completion percentage in a season (68.9 pct.).
Highest passer rating in a season (117.2).
Most touchdown passes in a game (6, 10/21/07).
Most career touchdown passes (197).
Highest single-game passer rating (158.3, 10/21/07).
Highest touchdown-interception differential in a single season (+42).
Most games with three or more touchdown passes in a season (12).

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and a few of Tom Brady's teammates were asked for their reaction to the announcement of this year's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Their comments are listed below and available for your use.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
"He deserves it. I have thought for a long time that there is no past or present quarterback I'd rather coach than Tom Brady and I am more certain of that every year he plays."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Tedy Bruschi
"Coming from a team that doesn't celebrated individual accolades, I think this is one that we all will embrace as a team. Tommy is being recognized as the most outstanding performer over the entire year. I am proud to be a teammate of his. I think we have all been fortunate to see the incredible year that he has had. However, I think he would be the first to tell all of us that there is more work to be done."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Junior Seau
"There are two types of players in the league. One that wants to be great and one that NEEDS to be great. Tommy positions himself every day to be great for every game. It is no surprise that he performs the way he does. Congratulations, Tom."

Pro Bowl Left Tackle Matt Light
"I can't think of anyone more deserving, not only for this season, but for the way that he has led this team over the years. He is responsible for a lot of the things that we have accomplished. I hope it gives people a better understanding of what he is like. Off the field too, he is the same kind of guy. Just the way he conducts himself and the professionalism that he shows. I am just happy for him. He deserves it."

Safety Rodney Harrison
"It is definitely well-deserved. He is one of the hardest working guys that I have ever been around and one of the best football players I have ever been around. He is also a guy that always puts the team first, ahead of himself, since I have known him. It is well deserved and I am extremely happy for him."

Tight End Benjamin Watson
"Tom Brady deserves it. He is a great leader on this team. There is nobody else in the league that I believe deserves it more than him. He has done everything, not just on the field, but off the field, to lead this team. He deserves it."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Mike Vrabel
"He has been our MVP for quite a while. It has certainly been an honor to work with him and watch him prepare every week. It comes as no surprise to any of us, that's for sure. Congratulations."

Wide Receiver Wes Welker
"I am excited for him. It is something that Tom totally deserves. He has worked hard to get to this point. He is not a guy who puts a lot of emphasis on something like this and it is certainly not his goal to go out and win (MVP), but I am sure it is something that he will look back on and be very proud of. Being his teammate, I know that all of us are very proud of him."

Defensive Lineman, Richard Seymour
"It couldn't happen to a better guy. He is such a team leader and such a genuine person at heart. He deserves everything that he gets. It couldn't happen to a better person. He really puts in the work and takes full advantage of the weapons around him, too. It is a tremendous honor to be voted one of the elite players in the best league in the world. I am glad that he is on our team.

Wide Receiver Donté Stallworth
"I think that label 'M-V-P' sums it up. That really says it best. What it means, what it stands for, what it is and the guys that have won it in the past, that is everything he is."

Defensive Co-Captain, Defensive Lineman Ty Warren
"Tom is an amazing player. Every year I have been here, he has always been the MVP in my eyes. Hands down. He is going to be remembered as one of the best that ever played in this league and he has definitely put on a clinic this year with the guys that he has had around him. He deserves it and I am happy for him."

Fullback Heath Evans
"He is definitely the most humble superstar I have ever met and there is no one more deserving than him. He is truly a superstar. There is nobody like him that I have ever met. Every detail. No stone left unturned. Constantly preparing himself and everyone around him and that is what makes a true champion."

Linebacker Adalius Thomas
"I think it is a well-deserved honor. He played great throughout the year and I hope he continues to play that way. He is definitely deserving of it. "

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick Presented with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award

Congratulations to Bill Belichick who was honored Thursday night with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award for his contributions to the game of lacrosse.

Highlights from Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Watch highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of offseason team activities as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor run routes and catch passes from Mac Jones on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising