Tom Brady named NFL's Most Valuable Player

]()FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A record-shattering regular season by the New England Patriots is now harvesting an impressive number of postseason honors and awards. On Thursday, the Associated Press named Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick as the 2007 Coach of the Year. It was the second time he has won the honor. Today, Associated Press announced that Tom Brady has been named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player. It is the first MVP honor of Brady's career and the first NFL MVP earned by a New England Patriot.

"As I have learned over the course of my time with the Patriots, the most meaningful accomplishments are always the ones I have celebrated with my teammates," said Tom Brady after learning of the MVP announcement. "I am certainly proud of the success that we have enjoyed so far this season. I consider myself extremely fortunate to play for an organization like the New England Patriots. The Kraft family, Coach Belichick, and all of my teammates and coaches have created a winning tradition that we all are proud to be a part of. For that I am most thankful.

"I have always been a huge football fan and will always have great respect for the history of this game. I am flattered to join such an esteemed list of players, many of whom I consider the greatest of all-time. I hope that I can set as great of an example for kids around the world as the previous MVP's did for me. I am grateful to all of the voters for any consideration I was given. It is a tremendous honor and I am sure it is one that my family will one day look back on with great pride.

"There is still plenty of football to be played this season and I look forward getting back on the field with my teammates and preparing for next weekend's game. Thank you."

Two former Boston Patriots AFL greats earned league MVP honors in the 1960s. Gino Cappelletti was the first to claim the honor in 1964, the year he broke his own team record by scoring an AFL record 155 total points. Forty-three seasons later, that franchise scoring record still stands. In 1966, Patriots running back Jim Nance rushed for a franchise record 1,458 yards to earn league MVP honors, a team record that lasted for 29 seasons.

This year, Tom Brady and his teammates have shattered numerous team and league records en route to the league's first 16-0 regular season record. Some of his league and franchise records are highlighted below:

BRADY's 2007 NFL RECORDS

Most touchdown passes in a single season (50).

Most games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season (12).

Highest touchdown-interception differential in a single season (+42)

Most consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes (10).

Most touchdown passes in a single month (20, October).

Most consecutive games with completion pct. of 75% or higher in a single season (4 games from 9/9/07 to 10/1/07).

Most completions in first 100 passes of a season (79).

Most touchdown passes in a game since 1970 AFL-NFL Merger (6 on 10/21/07; tied with 11 others).

Highest single-game passer rating (perfect 158.3 rating, 10/21/07; 17th time since 1970)Continued

BRADY'S 2007 FRANCHISE RECORDS

Most touchdown passes in a season (50).

Most passing yards in a season (4,806).

Highest completion percentage in a season (68.9 pct.).

Highest passer rating in a season (117.2).

Most touchdown passes in a game (6, 10/21/07).

Most career touchdown passes (197).

Highest single-game passer rating (158.3, 10/21/07).

Highest touchdown-interception differential in a single season (+42).

Most games with three or more touchdown passes in a season (12).

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and a few of Tom Brady's teammates were asked for their reaction to the announcement of this year's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Their comments are listed below and available for your use.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

"He deserves it. I have thought for a long time that there is no past or present quarterback I'd rather coach than Tom Brady and I am more certain of that every year he plays."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Tedy Bruschi

"Coming from a team that doesn't celebrated individual accolades, I think this is one that we all will embrace as a team. Tommy is being recognized as the most outstanding performer over the entire year. I am proud to be a teammate of his. I think we have all been fortunate to see the incredible year that he has had. However, I think he would be the first to tell all of us that there is more work to be done."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Junior Seau

"There are two types of players in the league. One that wants to be great and one that NEEDS to be great. Tommy positions himself every day to be great for every game. It is no surprise that he performs the way he does. Congratulations, Tom."

Pro Bowl Left Tackle Matt Light

"I can't think of anyone more deserving, not only for this season, but for the way that he has led this team over the years. He is responsible for a lot of the things that we have accomplished. I hope it gives people a better understanding of what he is like. Off the field too, he is the same kind of guy. Just the way he conducts himself and the professionalism that he shows. I am just happy for him. He deserves it."

Safety Rodney Harrison

"It is definitely well-deserved. He is one of the hardest working guys that I have ever been around and one of the best football players I have ever been around. He is also a guy that always puts the team first, ahead of himself, since I have known him. It is well deserved and I am extremely happy for him."

Tight End Benjamin Watson

"Tom Brady deserves it. He is a great leader on this team. There is nobody else in the league that I believe deserves it more than him. He has done everything, not just on the field, but off the field, to lead this team. He deserves it."

Defensive Co-Captain, Linebacker Mike Vrabel

"He has been our MVP for quite a while. It has certainly been an honor to work with him and watch him prepare every week. It comes as no surprise to any of us, that's for sure. Congratulations."

Wide Receiver Wes Welker

"I am excited for him. It is something that Tom totally deserves. He has worked hard to get to this point. He is not a guy who puts a lot of emphasis on something like this and it is certainly not his goal to go out and win (MVP), but I am sure it is something that he will look back on and be very proud of. Being his teammate, I know that all of us are very proud of him."

Defensive Lineman, Richard Seymour

"It couldn't happen to a better guy. He is such a team leader and such a genuine person at heart. He deserves everything that he gets. It couldn't happen to a better person. He really puts in the work and takes full advantage of the weapons around him, too. It is a tremendous honor to be voted one of the elite players in the best league in the world. I am glad that he is on our team.

Wide Receiver Donté Stallworth

"I think that label 'M-V-P' sums it up. That really says it best. What it means, what it stands for, what it is and the guys that have won it in the past, that is everything he is."

Defensive Co-Captain, Defensive Lineman Ty Warren

"Tom is an amazing player. Every year I have been here, he has always been the MVP in my eyes. Hands down. He is going to be remembered as one of the best that ever played in this league and he has definitely put on a clinic this year with the guys that he has had around him. He deserves it and I am happy for him."

Fullback Heath Evans

"He is definitely the most humble superstar I have ever met and there is no one more deserving than him. He is truly a superstar. There is nobody like him that I have ever met. Every detail. No stone left unturned. Constantly preparing himself and everyone around him and that is what makes a true champion."