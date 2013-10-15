Tom Brady nominated for GMC Never Say Never Moment

Tom Brady, New England Patriots**

Brady leads stunning late-game comeback: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady connected with undrafted rookie receiver Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the game to earn a shocking 30-27 win over the previously unbeaten New Orleans Saints. The scoring play capped a 70-yard drive in which the Patriots marched down the field with no timeouts after getting the ball with just over a minute to play. The Patriots also managed to win despite Brady throwing an untimely interception after the Saints took a 27-23 lead with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers, Packers win without two top receivers: With an injury-depleted defense and a suddenly thin receiving corps, the Green Bay Packers managed a narrow 19-17 road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered the decisive blow late in the third quarter, a 64-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson. The Packers had lost two of their top receivers -- James Jones and Randall Cobb -- to injury in the game, but 120 yards rushing from rookie Eddie Lacy helped make up for the loss of offensive production. The Packers' win ended the Ravens' 14-game home winning streak against NFC opponents.