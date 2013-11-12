Tom Brady Press Conference Transcript

Q:** How much can you build off what you guys did in the last game against Pittsburgh?

TB: Well, it's a different week for us. It's a different team, matchup – everything is different. This week is an entirely different thing and we have to bring the same approach. They challenge you in different ways; different than probably any team we've faced all year. We have to really step up and meet the challenge.

Q: Are there things you did well against Pittsburgh that you previously struggled with that maybe you feel like that day was a major step forward for you? Are there things within what you guys do that you did well on?

TB: We struggled at different times, different reasons and different things: third down, red area, things like that. We're trying to make improvements in all those areas. This isn't a game where you can really not be good in those areas. You can't turn it over, you can't have negative plays. Everything we talk about, keys to winning the game – they lead the league in time of possession, second in scoring defense. There are no shortcuts, it's just us going out and executing the plays that are there. There's really great execution that we need to have. I don't think there's anything that happened in September that can influence this game or last week for that matter, it's really about this week and what we wind up doing on Monday night.

Q: In what way do they challenge you differently than other defenses you've faced so far?

TB: They have different strengths than the other teams that we've faced. They have a very good team. They rush the quarterback. That tandem that they had last year, is the same group they have this year that led the league in sacks from those two positions: [Greg] Hardy and [Charles] Johnson, and then [Mario] Addison is a great rusher. They have a great front. They rotate all these guys in. they can all rush the quarterback and they've got linebackers that can tackle, [Luke] Kuechly is a great young player and makes tackles everywhere. If you miss a throw, it's usually an interception. You just have to know the challenge, know what it takes, 60 minutes of great football. You're not just going to go in there and put together 30 good minutes and think you're going to win. We have to play well all night.

Q: Does the fact that the Panthers have won five straight, does that get you extra excited?

TB: Monday Night Football, we don't have many of those. This is our only one this year. It will be a fun night. It will be a great atmosphere down there for football. They're going to be fired up, we're fired up. That's the way it should be, it's football in November. [They're] one of the best teams in the NFC playing right now, they've won five straight. [They're] playing well on offense, playing well on defense, they have good special teams. We feel like we have a pretty good team, so we'll see how it turns out.

Q: What jumps out to you about Luke Kuechly and is there a comparison to be made across the league to another linebacker?