Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 20 | 08:55 AM - 03:00 PM

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Colts presented by CarMax

Dec 20, 2021 at 09:27 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts presented by CarMax.

#5: Low man wins

20211220_PDC_tackle_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Hunt him out

20211212_PDC_Hunter_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Bold moves

20211220_PDC_Bolden_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Tip Drill!

20211220_PDC_Dmac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Air-Harry!

20211220_PDC_Harry_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 15:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Colts

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

DS-02
1 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
2 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
3 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
4 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
5 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
6 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
7 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
8 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-33
9 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
10 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
11 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-40
12 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-41
13 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-19
14 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-20
15 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-21
16 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-22
17 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
18 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
19 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
20 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
21 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
22 / 79
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-15
23 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
24 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
25 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
26 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-24
27 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
28 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
29 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
30 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
31 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
32 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
33 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
34 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
35 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
36 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-16
37 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
38 / 79
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-11
39 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
40 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-10
41 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
42 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
43 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
44 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-23
45 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
46 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
47 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
48 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
49 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
50 / 79
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-08
51 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
52 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
53 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
54 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-29
55 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
56 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-14
57 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
58 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
59 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
60 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
61 / 79
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
62 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-30
63 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-03
64 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-43
65 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-38
66 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-37
67 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-27
68 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-31
69 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-16
70 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-21
71 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-12
72 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-19
73 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-04
74 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-15
75 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-20
76 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-10
77 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-11
78 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
DS-18
79 / 79
Photo by David Silverman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Patriots at Colts Week 15

The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Mac Jones runs with the ball
1 / 48

Mac Jones runs with the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones drops back to pass
2 / 48

Mac Jones drops back to pass

AP Photo by AJ Mast
Mac Jones (10) gestures on the line of scrimmage
3 / 48

Mac Jones (10) gestures on the line of scrimmage

AP Photo by Aaron Doster
Jonnu Smith (81) runs with the ball
4 / 48

Jonnu Smith (81) runs with the ball

AP Photo by AJ Mast
Trent Brown lines up prior to the snap
5 / 48

Trent Brown lines up prior to the snap

Photo by David Silverman
Kendrick Bourne runs with the ball
6 / 48

Kendrick Bourne runs with the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) is knocked out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
7 / 48

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) is knocked out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson

AP Photo by AJ Mast
Mac Jones throwing a pass
8 / 48

Mac Jones throwing a pass

AP Photo by Aaron Doster
Mac Jones runs with the ball
9 / 48

Mac Jones runs with the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Davon Godchaux lines up prior to a snap
10 / 48

Davon Godchaux lines up prior to a snap

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Van Noy
11 / 48

Kyle Van Noy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson
12 / 48

J.C. Jackson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
13 / 48

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews prepares to snap the ball
14 / 48

David Andrews prepares to snap the ball

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson runs with the ball
15 / 48

Rhamondre Stevenson runs with the ball

AP Photo by AJ Mast
Matthew Slater runs to cover a punt
16 / 48

Matthew Slater runs to cover a punt

Rhamondre Stevenson breaks tackles
17 / 48

Rhamondre Stevenson breaks tackles

Matthew Judon
18 / 48

Matthew Judon

Mac Jones points out a defender
19 / 48

Mac Jones points out a defender

Hunter Henry gets hit after a catch
20 / 48

Hunter Henry gets hit after a catch

Dont'a Hightower (left) and Matthew Judon
21 / 48

Dont'a Hightower (left) and Matthew Judon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defense makes a tackle
22 / 48

Patriots defense makes a tackle

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defense takes down Carson Wentz for a sack
23 / 48

Patriots defense takes down Carson Wentz for a sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson breaks up a pass
24 / 48

J.C. Jackson breaks up a pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11)
25 / 48

J.C. Jackson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11)

AP Photo by AJ Mast
Nelson Agholor makes a catch
26 / 48

Nelson Agholor makes a catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk kicks a field goal
27 / 48

Nick Folk kicks a field goal

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry catches a TD
28 / 48

Hunter Henry catches a TD

David Silverman Photo
Matthew Judon helps take down Carson Wentz
29 / 48

Matthew Judon helps take down Carson Wentz

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry catches a TD
30 / 48

Hunter Henry catches a TD

Photo by David Silverman
Myles Bryant lines up prior to a FG attempt
31 / 48

Myles Bryant lines up prior to a FG attempt

Photo by David Silverman
.
32 / 48

.

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty picks off a pass
33 / 48

Devin McCourty picks off a pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty gets ready to make an interception
34 / 48

Devin McCourty gets ready to make an interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty celebrates an interception
35 / 48

Devin McCourty celebrates an interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty celebrates an interception
36 / 48

Devin McCourty celebrates an interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins Sr. and Devin McCourty collide before an interception
37 / 48

Jamie Collins Sr. and Devin McCourty collide before an interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry brings in a catch
38 / 48

Hunter Henry brings in a catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones points out the defense prior to the snap
39 / 48

Mac Jones points out the defense prior to the snap

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones runs out of the pocket
40 / 48

Mac Jones runs out of the pocket

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones points out a defender
41 / 48

Mac Jones points out a defender

Photo by David Silverman
Brandon Bolden breaks a tackle
42 / 48

Brandon Bolden breaks a tackle

Photo by David Silverman
Shaq Mason
43 / 48

Shaq Mason

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty celebrates his INT
44 / 48

Devin McCourty celebrates his INT

Photo by David Silverman
N'Keal Harry
45 / 48

N'Keal Harry

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty makes an INT
46 / 48

Devin McCourty makes an INT

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson lines up against a defender
47 / 48

J.C. Jackson lines up against a defender

Photo by David Silverman
Brandon Bolden runs iwth the ball
48 / 48

Brandon Bolden runs iwth the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chargers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Saints presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints presented by CarMax.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Pro Bowl update: Rosters to be announced Wednesday

With time to reflect, Belichick offers apology

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Colts presented by CarMax

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/20: "It obviously was a frustrating game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 20th, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Judon 12/18: "Every game is a learning experience"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/18: "We didn't play particularly well"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising