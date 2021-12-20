Top 5 photos from Patriots at Colts presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts presented by CarMax.
#5: Low man wins
#4: Hunt him out
#3: Bold moves
#2: Tip Drill!
#1: Air-Harry!
More photos from Week 15:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 18, 2021.