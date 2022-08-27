Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax.

Aug 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Top5 Raiders

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax.

#5. Jammin' with Jones 😤

20220827_PDC_JackJones_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Grabbed by the Goblin

20220827_PDC_Mills_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Red Sleeves in Vegas

20220827_PDC_Judon_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Slick by Sokol

20220827_PDC_Sokol_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Harris turns on the jets 🏃‍♂️

20220827_PDC_KevinHarris_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Preseason Week 3:

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) tackles WR DJ Turner (19) of the Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 50

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) tackles WR DJ Turner (19) of the Las Vegas Raiders

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) stiff arms Raiders linebacker Malcolm Koonce (51)
2 / 50

Mac Jones (10) stiff arms Raiders linebacker Malcolm Koonce (51)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23)
3 / 50

Kyle Dugger (23)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket
4 / 50

Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Raiders Safety Roderic Teamer (33) pursues Mac Jones (10) as he slides for a short gain
5 / 50

Raiders Safety Roderic Teamer (33) pursues Mac Jones (10) as he slides for a short gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Raekwon McMillan (46) and Justin Bethel (29) celebrate a stop
6 / 50

Raekwon McMillan (46) and Justin Bethel (29) celebrate a stop

Photo by Faith Worrell
Matthew Slater (18) beats Taron Johnson (1) on punt return coverage
7 / 50

Matthew Slater (18) beats Taron Johnson (1) on punt return coverage

Photo by Faith Worrell
WR DeVante Parker (1) after a reception
8 / 50

WR DeVante Parker (1) after a reception

Photo by David Silverman
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (38) takes a handoff from QB Mac Jones (10)
9 / 50

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (38) takes a handoff from QB Mac Jones (10)

Photo by David Silverman
Jalen Mills (2) tackles Raiders TE Jesper Horsted (80)
10 / 50

Jalen Mills (2) tackles Raiders TE Jesper Horsted (80)

Photo by David Silverman
Tight End Hunter Henry (85) gets out of bounds after a reception
11 / 50

Tight End Hunter Henry (85) gets out of bounds after a reception

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Dugger (23) tackles Raiders RB Zamir White (35) for a loss
12 / 50

Kyle Dugger (23) tackles Raiders RB Zamir White (35) for a loss

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Patriots Tight End Jonnu Smith (81) motioning across the field
13 / 50

Patriots Tight End Jonnu Smith (81) motioning across the field

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
David Andrews (60) and Patriots Offensive Line set pre-snap
14 / 50

David Andrews (60) and Patriots Offensive Line set pre-snap

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Linebacker Cameron McGrone (45) and Long Snapper Joe Cardona (49) covering on special teams
15 / 50

Linebacker Cameron McGrone (45) and Long Snapper Joe Cardona (49) covering on special teams

Photo by Faith Worrell
Matthew Judon (9) and Davon Godchaux (92) celebrate a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 50

Matthew Judon (9) and Davon Godchaux (92) celebrate a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk (6) attempts a field goal
17 / 50

Nick Folk (6) attempts a field goal

Photo by Faith Worrell
Matthew Judon (9) pressures Raiders QB Chase Garbers (15)
18 / 50

Matthew Judon (9) pressures Raiders QB Chase Garbers (15)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon (9) pressures Raiders Rookie QB Chase Garbers (15)
19 / 50

Matthew Judon (9) pressures Raiders Rookie QB Chase Garbers (15)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) with the run after the catch
20 / 50

Nelson Agholor (15) with the run after the catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) throws on the run
21 / 50

Mac Jones (10) throws on the run

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche (55) rushes Raiders RB Austin Walter (32)
22 / 50

Josh Uche (55) rushes Raiders RB Austin Walter (32)

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Punter Jake Bailey (7) kicks away to the Raiders
23 / 50

Punter Jake Bailey (7) kicks away to the Raiders

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Pierre Strong Jr. (35) rushes for a gain
24 / 50

Pierre Strong Jr. (35) rushes for a gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kevin Harris (36) breaks away for a gain
25 / 50

Kevin Harris (36) breaks away for a gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots Offensive Unit
26 / 50

Patriots Offensive Unit

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kevin Harris (36) rushes for a 10 yard gain
27 / 50

Kevin Harris (36) rushes for a 10 yard gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings (58) celebrates a defensive stop
28 / 50

Anfernee Jennings (58) celebrates a defensive stop

Photo by David Silverman
Tight End Matt Sokol (87) runs after a reception
29 / 50

Tight End Matt Sokol (87) runs after a reception

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Sokol (87) avoids Raiders Defensive Back Amik Robertson (21)
30 / 50

Matt Sokol (87) avoids Raiders Defensive Back Amik Robertson (21)

Photo by David Silverman
Anfernee Jennings (58) with a shoestring tackle on Raiders QB Chase Garbers (15)
31 / 50

Anfernee Jennings (58) with a shoestring tackle on Raiders QB Chase Garbers (15)

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots teammates celebrating a stop
32 / 50

Patriots teammates celebrating a stop

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Sokol (87) avoids Raiders Amik Robertson's (21) tackle and falls forward for a gain
33 / 50

Matt Sokol (87) avoids Raiders Amik Robertson's (21) tackle and falls forward for a gain

Photo by David Silverman
Defensive Back Jack Jones (34) signals Patriots ball
34 / 50

Defensive Back Jack Jones (34) signals Patriots ball

Photo by David Silverman
Defensive stop by Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58)
35 / 50

Defensive stop by Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58)

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) makes a catch in the end zone against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) but the play was overturned
36 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) makes a catch in the end zone against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) but the play was overturned

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Hammond (80)
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Hammond (80)

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and cornerback Sam Webb (48)
38 / 50

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and cornerback Sam Webb (48)

AP Photo by John Locher
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46)
39 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46)

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38)
40 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38)

AP Photo by John Locher
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball
41 / 50

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15)
42 / 50

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15)

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25)
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25)

AP photo by John Locher
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48)
44 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48)

AP Photo by John Locher
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (34) celebrates after breaking up a pass
45 / 50

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (34) celebrates after breaking up a pass

AP Photo by Ashley Landis
Brian Hoyer (5) attempts a pass
46 / 50

Brian Hoyer (5) attempts a pass

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
LaBryan Ray (74) and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (72) celebrate a stop
47 / 50

LaBryan Ray (74) and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (72) celebrate a stop

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) covering Raiders WR Isaiah Zuber (89)
48 / 50

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) covering Raiders WR Isaiah Zuber (89)

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Bailey Zappe (4) in control of the offense pre-snap
49 / 50

Bailey Zappe (4) in control of the offense pre-snap

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Defensive Back Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt against the Raiders
50 / 50

Defensive Back Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt against the Raiders

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Photos: Pregame Preseason Week 3: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Arrivals PDC header
1 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Justin Bethel
2 / 30

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Jalen Mills
3 / 30

Jalen Mills

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Myles Bryant
4 / 30

Myles Bryant

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers
5 / 30

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Nelson Agholor
6 / 30

Nelson Agholor

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
J.J. Taylor
7 / 30

J.J. Taylor

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Joshuah Bledsoe
8 / 30

Joshuah Bledsoe

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Davon Godchaux
9 / 30

Davon Godchaux

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Deatrich Wise Jr.
10 / 30

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
James Ferentz
11 / 30

James Ferentz

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Nick Folk
Nick Folk

Nick Folk

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Cameron McGrone
13 / 30

Cameron McGrone

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Matthew Judon
14 / 30

Matthew Judon

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Trent Brown
15 / 30

Trent Brown

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
Ja'Whaun Bentley
16 / 30

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08999-watermarked
17 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09035-watermarked
18 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09043-watermarked
19 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09030-watermarked
20 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09050-watermarked
21 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09058-watermarked
22 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09001-watermarked
23 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09014-watermarked
24 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09026-watermarked
25 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09016-watermarked
26 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09025-watermarked
27 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP09046-watermarked
28 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08995-watermarked
29 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08994-watermarked
30 / 30
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
