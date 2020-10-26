Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Welcome back, David Andrews 🕺
#4: JE11
#3: View from the sideline
#2: Eyes on the QB
#1: On to Buffalo
More photos from Week 7:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
The New England Patriots take on the San Francisco 49ers in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2020.