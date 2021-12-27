Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Dec 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.

#5: Go Deep!

20211227_PDC_Mac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Keep on moving

20211227_PDC_Jakobi_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Post TD Flex

20211227_PDC_Harris_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#2: How many Bills does it take to stop Harris?

20211227_PDC_HarrisTD_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Onto Jacksonville

20211227_PDC_Gunner_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 16:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Bills

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

EA-07
1 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-33
2 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-42
3 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
4 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
5 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
6 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-24
7 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
8 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
9 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
10 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-35
11 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
12 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-23
13 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
14 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-44
15 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
16 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
17 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
18 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-41
19 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
20 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
21 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-37
22 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
23 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-19
24 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
25 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
26 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-39
27 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
28 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
29 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
30 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
31 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
32 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-43
33 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
34 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-21
35 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
36 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
37 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
38 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
39 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
40 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
41 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-43
42 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-14
43 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
44 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
45 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
46 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-08
47 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
48 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-22
49 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
50 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
51 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
52 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
53 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
54 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
55 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
56 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-29
57 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
58 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-32
59 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
60 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
61 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
62 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
63 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
64 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
65 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
66 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-19
67 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-20
68 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-04
69 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-17
70 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-40
71 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
72 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
73 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
74 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
75 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
76 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-16
77 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
78 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-33
79 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
80 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-11
81 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
82 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-10
83 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
84 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-34
85 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
86 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
87 / 93
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
88 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-36
89 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-48
90 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-39
91 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-41
92 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
DS-42
93 / 93
Photo by David Silverman
Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 16

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Jakob Johnson runs after the catch
1 / 51

Jakob Johnson runs after the catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakob Johnson and Brandon Bolden celebrate after picking up a first down
2 / 51

Jakob Johnson and Brandon Bolden celebrate after picking up a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ted Karras
3 / 51

Ted Karras

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry gets tackled after making a catch
4 / 51

N'Keal Harry gets tackled after making a catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones points out a defender
5 / 51

Mac Jones points out a defender

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski breaks a tackle
6 / 51

Gunner Olszewski breaks a tackle

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones drops back to pass
7 / 51

Mac Jones drops back to pass

AP Photo by Winslow Townson
Mac Jones congratulates Damien Harris after his TD
8 / 51

Mac Jones congratulates Damien Harris after his TD

AP Photo by Winslow Townson
Mac Jones pitches the ball to Damien Harris
9 / 51

Mac Jones pitches the ball to Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers runs up field
10 / 51

Jakobi Meyers runs up field

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris runs with the ball
11 / 51

Damien Harris runs with the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Davon Godchaux
12 / 51

Davon Godchaux

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris runs with the ball
13 / 51

Damien Harris runs with the ball

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
14 / 51

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris fights to get into the endzone
15 / 51

Damien Harris fights to get into the endzone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris
16 / 51

Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk prepares to kick at PAT
17 / 51

Nick Folk prepares to kick at PAT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris celebrates with fans after scoring a TD
18 / 51

Damien Harris celebrates with fans after scoring a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
19 / 51

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) hangs onto the ball as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, tries for the strip on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
20 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) hangs onto the ball as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, tries for the strip on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Winslow Townson
Kyle Dugger
21 / 51

Kyle Dugger

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C Jackson
22 / 51

J.C Jackson

Photo by David Silverman
Jalen Mills celebrates a pass break up
23 / 51

Jalen Mills celebrates a pass break up

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Van Noy
24 / 51

Kyle Van Noy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
25 / 51

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills lines up against Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders
26 / 51

Jalen Mills lines up against Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones scrambles
27 / 51

Mac Jones scrambles

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Daniel Ekuale celebrates a tackle
28 / 51

Daniel Ekuale celebrates a tackle

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon
29 / 51

Matt Judon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy
30 / 51

Lawrence Guy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
31 / 51

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones and Damien Harris celebrate
32 / 51

Mac Jones and Damien Harris celebrate

Photo by David Silverman
Coach Belichick watching from the sidelines
33 / 51

Coach Belichick watching from the sidelines

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris celebrates his TD
34 / 51

Damien Harris celebrates his TD

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones drops back to pass
35 / 51

Mac Jones drops back to pass

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry
36 / 51

Hunter Henry

Photo by David Silverman
Jakob Johnson leading a block for Damien Harris
37 / 51

Jakob Johnson leading a block for Damien Harris

Photo by David Silverman
Jakob Johnson
38 / 51

Jakob Johnson

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon celebrates a stop
39 / 51

Matt Judon celebrates a stop

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offense huddled up
40 / 51

Patriots offense huddled up

Photo by David Silverman
David Andrews gets ready to snap the ball to Mac Jones
41 / 51

David Andrews gets ready to snap the ball to Mac Jones

Photo by David Silverman
Joe Cardona gets ready to snap the ball on special teams
42 / 51

Joe Cardona gets ready to snap the ball on special teams

Photo by David Silverman
Kristian Wilkerson on special teams duty
43 / 51

Kristian Wilkerson on special teams duty

Photo by David Silverman
Patriot offensive line gets ready to snap the ball
44 / 51

Patriot offensive line gets ready to snap the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offense celebrates a TD by Damien Harris
45 / 51

Patriots offense celebrates a TD by Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon celebrates a dropped pass by the Bills
46 / 51

Matt Judon celebrates a dropped pass by the Bills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones pointing out defenders
47 / 51

Mac Jones pointing out defenders

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris fights for his 3rd TD of the game
48 / 51

Damien Harris fights for his 3rd TD of the game

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris breaks free for a big gain
49 / 51

Damien Harris breaks free for a big gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon celebrates a stop
50 / 51

Matt Judon celebrates a stop

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown run by running back Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
51 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown run by running back Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Winslow Townson
