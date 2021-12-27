Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
#5: Go Deep!
#4: Keep on moving
#3: Post TD Flex
#2: How many Bills does it take to stop Harris?
#1: Onto Jacksonville
More photos from Week 16:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.