Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

What Went Right: Patriots score 45 unanswered points against the Browns

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles in for 2-yard TD

Mac Jones' 19-yard tight-window DIME to Henry couldn't be more accurate

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

Hunter Henry hauls in 3-yard Touchdown

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Nov 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax.

#5: Ouch!

202111115_PDC_Judon_Hightower_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Fired up for a big win

20211115_PDC_Bolden_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: All aboard the hype train

20211115_PDC_Dugger_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Soaring for six

20211115_PDC_Meyers_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Air Bourne ✈️

20211115_PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 10:

Photos: Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

The New England Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Hunter Henry spikes the ball after he scores a TD
1 / 51

Hunter Henry spikes the ball after he scores a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones drops back to pass
2 / 51

Mac Jones drops back to pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne (right) celebrates with Isaiah Wynn (left)
3 / 51

Kendrick Bourne (right) celebrates with Isaiah Wynn (left)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones under center
4 / 51

Mac Jones under center

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry catches his first TD of the game
5 / 51

Hunter Henry catches his first TD of the game

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden (25) tries to break free from Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51)
6 / 51

Brandon Bolden (25) tries to break free from Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Hunter Henry celebrates with Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers
7 / 51

Hunter Henry celebrates with Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
8 / 51

Mac Jones

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Kyle Dugger makes an INT
9 / 51

Kyle Dugger makes an INT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger makes an interception
10 / 51

Kyle Dugger makes an interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger almost runs back an INT for a TD
11 / 51

Kyle Dugger almost runs back an INT for a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. pressures Baker Mayfield
12 / 51

Deatrich Wise Jr. pressures Baker Mayfield

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates a TD
13 / 51

Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden points towards a first down
14 / 51

Brandon Bolden points towards a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor avoiding defenders
15 / 51

Nelson Agholor avoiding defenders

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne shakes a defender
16 / 51

Kendrick Bourne shakes a defender

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones throws a pass
17 / 51

Mac Jones throws a pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne gets upended
18 / 51

Kendrick Bourne gets upended

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a TD
19 / 51

Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson cuts up field
20 / 51

Rhamondre Stevenson cuts up field

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones looking for an open reciever
21 / 51

Mac Jones looking for an open reciever

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger celebrates his INT with Josh Uche
22 / 51

Kyle Dugger celebrates his INT with Josh Uche

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defense at the line of scrimmage
23 / 51

Patriots defense at the line of scrimmage

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson celebrates
24 / 51

J.C. Jackson celebrates

Photo by David Silverman
PIC02006-watermarked
25 / 51
Photo by David Silverman
Deatrich Wise (91) forces Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) to fumble
26 / 51

Deatrich Wise (91) forces Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) to fumble

AP Photo by Steven Senne
PIC01984-watermarked
27 / 51
Photo by David Silverman
2EJA8626-watermarked
28 / 51
Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA8749-watermarked
29 / 51
Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA8674-watermarked
30 / 51
Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA8668-watermarked
31 / 51
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne (84) grabs a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43)
32 / 51

Kendrick Bourne (84) grabs a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Jakobi Meyers celebrates a catch
33 / 51

Jakobi Meyers celebrates a catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne celebrates a TD
34 / 51

Kendrick Bourne celebrates a TD

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Mac Jones (10) throws a pass
35 / 51

Mac Jones (10) throws a pass

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Kendrick Bourne celebrates a first down
36 / 51

Kendrick Bourne celebrates a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
37 / 51

Mac Jones

Photo by David Silverman
Kendrick Bourne
38 / 51

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by David Silverman
Nelson Agholor (15)
39 / 51

Nelson Agholor (15)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Mac Jones (10)
40 / 51

Mac Jones (10)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks a tackle
41 / 51

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks a tackle

AP Photo by Stew Milne
Kyle Dugger looks at a Cleveland player after delivering a big hit
42 / 51

Kyle Dugger looks at a Cleveland player after delivering a big hit

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden
43 / 51

Brandon Bolden

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates a TD
44 / 51

Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates a TD

Photo by David Silverman
Brandon Bolden breaks a tackle
45 / 51

Brandon Bolden breaks a tackle

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry brings in a catch
46 / 51

Hunter Henry brings in a catch

David Silverman Photo
Christian Barmore and Jalen Mills after a big stop
47 / 51

Christian Barmore and Jalen Mills after a big stop

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones dropping back to pass
48 / 51

Mac Jones dropping back to pass

Photo by David Silverman
Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)
49 / 51

Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Deatrich Wise (91) celebrates with Lawrence Guy (93)
50 / 51

Deatrich Wise (91) celebrates with Lawrence Guy (93)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets dropped to the turf by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91)
51 / 51

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets dropped to the turf by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

EA-23
1 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
2 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
3 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
4 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-11
5 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
6 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
7 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-10
8 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-41
9 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
DS-53
10 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-51
11 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
12 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-48
13 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-50
14 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-24
15 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
16 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
17 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
18 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
19 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-14
20 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
21 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
DS-04
22 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-55
23 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-33
24 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-20
25 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-21
26 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
27 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
DS-45
28 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-16
29 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
30 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-50
31 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
32 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-08
33 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
34 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-53
35 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-52
36 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
37 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
38 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
DS-06
39 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
40 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-29
41 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-30
42 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
43 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
DS-11
44 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
45 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
46 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-42
47 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
48 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
49 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
50 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-33
51 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
52 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-43
53 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
54 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-49
55 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
56 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-32
57 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
58 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
59 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
60 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
61 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
62 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
63 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
64 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
65 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
66 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-35
67 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
68 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
69 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-43
70 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
71 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
72 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
73 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
74 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
75 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
76 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-54
77 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
78 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-39
79 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
80 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
81 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
82 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-57
83 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
84 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-40
85 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
86 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
87 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
88 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-46
89 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
90 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-37
91 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
92 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-56
93 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
94 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-47
95 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
96 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
97 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
98 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-19
99 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
100 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-58
101 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-51
102 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-22
103 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
104 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-34
105 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
106 / 110
Photo by David Silverman
EA-41
107 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-44
108 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-45
109 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-52
110 / 110
Photo by Eric J. Adler
