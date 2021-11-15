Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax.
#5: Ouch!
#4: Fired up for a big win
#3: All aboard the hype train
#2: Soaring for six
#1: Air Bourne ✈️
More photos from Week 10:
The New England Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.