After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Dec 21, 2020 at 10:47 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC-wk-15

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: You Almost Had It 💪

Goal-Line-Tackle-Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#4: Gunning By You

Gunner-Juke
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#3: Sony Makes His Mark

Moves_By_Sony
New England Patriots

#2: Please Stay 6 Feet From Sweet Feet

James-White-Stiff-Arm
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#1: Tackling Tua

tua-sack-square-ds-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

More photos from Week 15:

Photos: Patriots at Dolphins Week 15

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 / 43

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands the ball to running back J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
2 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands the ball to running back J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

AP Images
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 / 43

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
4 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) brings down New England Patriots running back James White (28), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
6 / 43

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) brings down New England Patriots running back James White (28), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) intercepts a pass in the enzone intended for Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
7 / 43

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) intercepts a pass in the enzone intended for Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42), right, and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
8 / 43

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42), right, and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
9 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton kneels before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
10 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton kneels before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
11 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
12 / 43

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the football before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
13 / 43

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the football before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
JC_Pick_watermark
14 / 43
David Silverman/New England Patriots
JC_Pick2_watermark
15 / 43
David Silverman/New England Patriots
20201220-slater-dolphins-silverman-watermarked
16 / 43
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Slater_Watermark
17 / 43
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Cam_Watermark1
18 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney/New England Patriots
Cam_Watermark2
19 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney/New England Patriots
White_Watermark
20 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney/New England Patriots
winovich-sack-dolphins-silverman-watermarked
21 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
22 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/AP
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) brings down New England Patriots running back James White (28), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
23 / 43

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) brings down New England Patriots running back James White (28), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
24 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gestures on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
25 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gestures on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
JMac_Watermark
26 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney
Handoff_Watermark
27 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney/New England Patriots
Folk_Watermark
28 / 43
Photo by Trey Mahoney/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
29 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) attempts to defend, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
30 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) attempts to defend, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands the ball to running back J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
31 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands the ball to running back J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
32 / 43

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/AP
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, greets Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 22-12. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
33 / 43

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, greets Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 22-12. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
34 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Joel Auerbach/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
35 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates a field goal with offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
36 / 43

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates a field goal with offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel (29) dives at Miami Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
37 / 43

New England Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel (29) dives at Miami Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
38 / 43

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
39 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
40 / 43

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (2) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
41 / 43

Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (2) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs with the ball and is tripped up by Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) and Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
42 / 43

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs with the ball and is tripped up by Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) and Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
43 / 43

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Pregame Week 15: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Justin Bethel
1 / 35

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman
Cam Newton
2 / 35

Cam Newton

Photo by David Silverman
Jakob Johnson
3 / 35

Jakob Johnson

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche
4 / 35

Josh Uche

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty
5 / 35

Devin McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
Shaq Mason
6 / 35

Shaq Mason

Photo by David Silverman
Adrian Phillips
7 / 35

Adrian Phillips

Photo by David Silverman
Sony Michel
8 / 35

Sony Michel

Photo by David Silverman
Myles Bryant
9 / 35

Myles Bryant

Photo by David Silverman
Jake Bailey
10 / 35

Jake Bailey

Photo by David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers
11 / 35

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman
James White
12 / 35

James White

Photo by David Silverman
Jason McCourty
13 / 35

Jason McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
Joe Thuney
14 / 35

Joe Thuney

Photo by David Silverman
DSC00634-watermarked
15 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00616-watermarked
16 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00602-watermarked
17 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00607-watermarked
18 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00619-watermarked
19 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00646-watermarked
20 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00628-watermarked
21 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00657-watermarked
22 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00662-watermarked
23 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00665-watermarked
24 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00585-watermarked
25 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00614-watermarked
26 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00605-watermarked
27 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00668-watermarked
28 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00626-watermarked
29 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00659-watermarked
30 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00655-watermarked
31 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00625-watermarked
32 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00652-watermarked
33 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00651-watermarked
34 / 35
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00661-watermarked
35 / 35
Photo by David Silverman

