Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: You Almost Had It 💪
#4: Gunning By You
#3: Sony Makes His Mark
#2: Please Stay 6 Feet From Sweet Feet
#1: Tackling Tua
More photos from Week 15:
The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Advertising
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.