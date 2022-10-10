Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

Official website of the New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lionspresented by CarMax.

Oct 10, 2022 at 04:02 PM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions presented by CarMax.

#5. Truck Coming Through

Photo By David Silervman

#4. Jumping With Judon

Photo By Eric J. Adler

#3. Jukes By Zappe

Photo By David Silervman

#2. Dugger Airlines

Photo By Eric J. Adler

#1. I'll Take That Please!

Photo By David Silervman

More photos from Week 4:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Lions

Team photographers David Silverman, Eric J. Adler and Faith Worrell present their favorite photos from the Patriots 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Photos: Pregame Week 5: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

