Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 14 - 09:00 AM

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Dec 11, 2020 at 03:43 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC-wk14

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Hi-Five! 🙏

Hi5_Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#4: The Great Wall

Protecting-Cam
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#3: Can I Borrow This?

BryantINT_Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#2: Talk To The Hand ✋

Talk_To_The_Hand_Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#1: You Got Harry'd!

Harry_GetsUp_Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

More photos from Week 14:

Best Game Photos presented by CarMax: Patriots at Rams

Team photographer David Silverman offers his favorite photos from the Patriots game vs. the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

DS_06778-watermarked
1 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06428-watermarked
2 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07144-watermarked
3 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07306-watermarked
4 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07327-watermarked
5 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07073-watermarked
6 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSP48594-watermarked
7 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07106-watermarked
8 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSP48566-watermarked
9 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07236-watermarked
10 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07130-watermarked
11 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07095-watermarked
12 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06671-watermarked
13 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07043-watermarked
14 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06998-watermarked
15 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06331-watermarked
16 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06868-watermarked
17 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC07002-watermarked
18 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06833-watermarked
19 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06906-watermarked
20 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06819-watermarked
21 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06889-watermarked
22 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06620-watermarked
23 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06761-watermarked
24 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06783-watermarked
25 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06752-watermarked
26 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06437-watermarked
27 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06567-watermarked
28 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06588-watermarked
29 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06403-watermarked
30 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06509-watermarked
31 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07234-watermarked
32 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06344-watermarked
33 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06432-watermarked
34 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06386-watermarked
35 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06447-watermarked
36 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06013-watermarked
37 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06394-watermarked
38 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DSC06353-watermarked
39 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07140-watermarked
40 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07107-watermarked
41 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07134-watermarked
42 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07222-watermarked
43 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07204-watermarked
44 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07095-watermarked
45 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07123-watermarked
46 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07018-watermarked
47 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07091-watermarked
48 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06992-watermarked
49 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06974-watermarked
50 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_07032-watermarked
51 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06881-watermarked
52 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06558-watermarked
53 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06743-watermarked
54 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06939-watermarked
55 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06601-watermarked
56 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06725-watermarked
57 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06655-watermarked
58 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06643-watermarked
59 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06388-watermarked
60 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06491-watermarked
61 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06270-watermarked
62 / 63
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06531-watermarked
63 / 63
Photo by David Silverman

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Patriots at Rams Week 14

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in a regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch over Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch over Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) sprints with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
2 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) sprints with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs between Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3 / 44

New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs between Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
_JMP8780
4 / 44
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
_JMP8874
5 / 44
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
6 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
7 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
9 / 44

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, left, runs against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
10 / 44

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, left, runs against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs past Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
11 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs past Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Images
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is tackled by New England Patriots strong safety Adrian Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
12 / 44

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is tackled by New England Patriots strong safety Adrian Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
13 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
14 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
15 / 44

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Images
DSC06668
16 / 44
DSC06611
17 / 44
DSC06716
18 / 44
DSC06772
19 / 44
DS_06556
20 / 44
DSC07132
21 / 44
DS_06473
22 / 44
DSC07120
23 / 44
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
24 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
IMG_5012
25 / 44
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, center, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
26 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, center, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP Images
IMG_4994
27 / 44
IMG_5042
28 / 44
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
29 / 44

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
30 / 44

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, center, is tackled by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
31 / 44

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, center, is tackled by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
32 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defenders line up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
33 / 44

New England Patriots defenders line up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
34 / 44

New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
35 / 44

New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DSC07188
36 / 44
DSC06536 (1)
37 / 44
IMG_5036 (1)
38 / 44
IMG_4997
39 / 44
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
40 / 44

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DSC07213
41 / 44
DSC07199
42 / 44
DSC07305
43 / 44
New England Patriots' Damiere Byrd runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
44 / 44

New England Patriots' Damiere Byrd runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Week 14: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.

ARRIVALS PDC
1 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06037-watermarked
2 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06108-watermarked
3 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06112-watermarked
4 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06077-watermarked
5 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06026-watermarked
6 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06083-watermarked
7 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06116-watermarked
8 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06148-watermarked
9 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06024-watermarked
10 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06072-watermarked
11 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06070-watermarked
12 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06088-watermarked
13 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06120-watermarked
14 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06085-watermarked
15 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06097-watermarked
16 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06053-watermarked
17 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06048-watermarked
18 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06096-watermarked
19 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06172-watermarked
20 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06044-watermarked
21 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06050-watermarked
22 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06020-watermarked
23 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06103-watermarked
24 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06140-watermarked
25 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06030-watermarked
26 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05884-watermarked
27 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05864-watermarked
28 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05855-watermarked
29 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05897-watermarked
30 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05953-watermarked
31 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05955-watermarked
32 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05878-watermarked
33 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05874-watermarked
34 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05957-watermarked
35 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05969-watermarked
36 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05971-watermarked
37 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05954-watermarked
38 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05887-watermarked
39 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05960-watermarked
40 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05915-watermarked
41 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05907-watermarked
42 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05991-watermarked
43 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05892-watermarked
44 / 44
Photo by David Silverman

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chiefs presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Kanas City Chiefs presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks presented by CarMax.

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Advertising