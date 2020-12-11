Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Hi-Five! 🙏
#4: The Great Wall
#3: Can I Borrow This?
#2: Talk To The Hand ✋
#1: You Got Harry'd!
More photos from Week 14:
Team photographer David Silverman offers his favorite photos from the Patriots game vs. the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in a regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.