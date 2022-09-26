Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 26 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.

Sep 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Top5Photos-16x9 (1)-week3

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.

#5. Air Mac for 6

pdc-general-article-template-w-watermark-Mac
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#4: Be Wise who you run into

pdc-general-article-template-w-watermark-Wise
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#3: I'll take that!

pdc-general-article-template-w-watermark-Jones
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#2: Can't stop a train!

pdc-general-article-template-w-watermark-Harris
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#1: Parker's Placement

pdc-general-article-template-w-watermark-Parker
Photo By Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 3:

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

WR DeVante Parker celebrates a big gain
1 / 50

WR DeVante Parker celebrates a big gain

Photo By Eric J. Adler
DB Jonathan Jones tackles J.K. Dobbins
2 / 50
Photo By Eric J. Adler
WR DeVante Parker running after the catch
3 / 50
Photo By Eric J. Adler
WR DeVante Parker makes a catch across the middle of the field
4 / 50
Photo By Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
5 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

AP Photo By Paul Connors
Jalen Mills in the backfield
6 / 50

Jalen Mills in the backfield

Photo By Eric J. Adler
DL Deatrich Wise rushes the passer
7 / 50

DL Deatrich Wise rushes the passer

Photo By David Silverman
Matthew Slater running down field
8 / 50

Matthew Slater running down field

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise celebrates after a sack
9 / 50

Deatrich Wise celebrates after a sack

Photo By David Silverman
Devin McCourty makes an open field tackle
10 / 50

Devin McCourty makes an open field tackle

Photo By David Silverman
Jonathan Jones tackles David Andrews
11 / 50

Jonathan Jones tackles David Andrews

Photo By David Silverman/David Silverman
Deatrich Wise celebrates after a tackle for a loss
12 / 50

Deatrich Wise celebrates after a tackle for a loss

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise celebrates
13 / 50

Deatrich Wise celebrates

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty tackles David Andrews
14 / 50

Devin McCourty tackles David Andrews

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson runs for a first down
15 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson runs for a first down

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon rushes the passer
16 / 50

Matthew Judon rushes the passer

Photo By Eric J. Adler
EAR34843-watermarked
17 / 50
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones runs out of the pocket
18 / 50

Mac Jones runs out of the pocket

Photo By David Silervman
DeVante Parker makes a catch down the sideline
19 / 50

DeVante Parker makes a catch down the sideline

Photo By David Silervman
Jonathan Jones running after an interception
20 / 50

Jonathan Jones running after an interception

Photo By David Silervman
Deatrich Wise rushes Lamar Jackson
21 / 50

Deatrich Wise rushes Lamar Jackson

Photo By David Silervman
Jonathan Jones tackles David Andrews
22 / 50

Jonathan Jones tackles David Andrews

Photo By David Silervman
Devin McCourty lined up in the backfield
23 / 50

Devin McCourty lined up in the backfield

Photo By David Silervman
Deatrich Wise after a sack
24 / 50

Deatrich Wise after a sack

Photo By David Silervman
Devin McCourty tackles David Andrews
25 / 50

Devin McCourty tackles David Andrews

Photo By David Silervman
Jonathan Jones celebrates after an interception
26 / 50

Jonathan Jones celebrates after an interception

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones makes a diving interception
27 / 50

Jonathan Jones makes a diving interception

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones celebrating after scoring
28 / 50

Mac Jones celebrating after scoring

Photo By David Silverman
Mac Jones leaping into the endzone
29 / 50

Mac Jones leaping into the endzone

Photo By David Silverman
Deatrich Wise bringing down Lamar Jackson
30 / 50

Deatrich Wise bringing down Lamar Jackson

AP Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Davon Godchaux making a tackle
31 / 50

Davon Godchaux making a tackle

AP Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jalen Mills tackling Mark Andrews
32 / 50

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jalen Mills tackling Mark Andrews

AP Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Adrian Phillips making a tackle
33 / 50

Adrian Phillips making a tackle

AP Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damien Harris rushing into the endzone
34 / 50

Damien Harris rushing into the endzone

Photo By David Silervman
Mac Jones lining up to pass
35 / 50

Mac Jones lining up to pass

Photo By David Silervman
Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise celebrating
36 / 50

Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise celebrating

Photo By David Silervman
Damien Harris running through the lane
37 / 50

Damien Harris running through the lane

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones dancing after touchdown rush
38 / 50

Mac Jones dancing after touchdown rush

Photo By David Silervman
DeVante Parker avoiding the defense
39 / 50

DeVante Parker avoiding the defense

Photo By David Silverman/David Silverman
Damien Harris flexing after rushing in for a touchdown
40 / 50

Damien Harris flexing after rushing in for a touchdown

Photo By David Silervman
DeVante Parker running after a catch
41 / 50

DeVante Parker running after a catch

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk kicks a field goal
42 / 50

Nick Folk kicks a field goal

Photo By Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones lines up under center
43 / 50

Mac Jones lines up under center

Photo By Eric J. Adler
David Andrews and Damien Harris celebrating after a touchdown
44 / 50

David Andrews and Damien Harris celebrating after a touchdown

Photo By David Silverman
PIC03063-watermarked
45 / 50
Photo By David Silverman/David Silverman
DeVante Parker running after a reception
46 / 50

DeVante Parker running after a reception

Photo By David Silverman/David Silverman
DeVante Parker receiving a pass
47 / 50

DeVante Parker receiving a pass

AP Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kendrick Bourne breaking a tackle
48 / 50

Kendrick Bourne breaking a tackle

Ap Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damien Harris celebrating after a touchdown rush
49 / 50

Damien Harris celebrating after a touchdown rush

AP Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mac Jones running towards the endzone
50 / 50

Mac Jones running towards the endzone

David Silverman/DSPics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Pregame Week 3: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Arrival v BAL
1 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01132-watermarked
2 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01018-watermarked
3 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00876-watermarked
4 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01003-watermarked
5 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00944-watermarked
6 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01149-watermarked
7 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01397-watermarked
8 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01242-watermarked
9 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00896-watermarked
10 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00927-watermarked
11 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00811-watermarked
12 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01078-watermarked
13 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC01281-watermarked
14 / 28
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
BR-092522-LR_Adler09-watermarked
15 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler36-watermarked
16 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler25-watermarked
17 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler43-watermarked
18 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler11-watermarked
19 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler42-watermarked
20 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler01-watermarked
21 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler31-watermarked
22 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler20-watermarked
23 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler19-watermarked
24 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler28-watermarked
25 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler30-watermarked
26 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler03-watermarked
27 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BR-092522-LR_Adler38-watermarked
28 / 28
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Panthers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Giants presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Colts presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans presented by CarMax.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/26: "We have to do a better job taking care of the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Vince Wilfork honored during Patriots halftime ceremony

At halftime, the Patriots honored Vince Wilfork as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising