Top 5 Photos from Patriots vs. Saints presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 win over the Saints presented by CarMax.

Sep 18, 2017 at 04:07 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 win over the Saints presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Gillislee gets six

1kngilly.jpg
KEITH NORDSTROM

#4: Gronk doing Gronk things

2kngronk2.jpg
KEITH NORDSTROM

#3: 12 men on the field!

3ds12men.jpg
David Silverman Photography

#2: Wise causing havoc

5knwise.jpg
KEITH NORDSTROM

#1: Burkhead snags the deep ball

6knburk.jpg
KEITH NORDSTROM

More photos from Week 2:

Patriots vs. Saints: Week 2

The New England Patriots take on the New Orleans Saints in a regular season game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

20170917_ds_arrival03-watermarked.jpg
1 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival01-watermarked.jpg
2 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival02-watermarked.jpg
3 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival04-watermarked.jpg
4 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival06-watermarked.jpg
5 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival08-watermarked.jpg
6 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival16-watermarked.jpg
7 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival17-watermarked.jpg
8 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival18-watermarked.jpg
9 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival19-watermarked.jpg
10 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival20-watermarked.jpg
11 / 95
20170917_ds_arrival21-watermarked.jpg
12 / 95
20170917_ds_lr01-watermarked.jpg
13 / 95
20170917_ds_lr03-watermarked.jpg
14 / 95
20170917_ds_lr04-watermarked.jpg
15 / 95
20170917_ds_lr05-watermarked.jpg
16 / 95
20170917_ds_lr07-watermarked.jpg
17 / 95
20170917_ds_lr08-watermarked.jpg
18 / 95
20170917_ds_lr09-watermarked.jpg
19 / 95
20170917_ds_lr10-watermarked.jpg
20 / 95
20170917_ds_lr12-watermarked.jpg
21 / 95
20170917_ds_lr13-watermarked.jpg
22 / 95
20170917_ds_lr14-watermarked.jpg
23 / 95
20170917_ds_lr15-watermarked.jpg
24 / 95
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, facing, embraces New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a former Saint, up before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
25 / 95

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, facing, embraces New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a former Saint, up before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
26 / 95

before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
27 / 95

New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
28 / 95

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
29 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
30 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
31 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
32 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
33 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) pulls in a touchdown recetion in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
34 / 95

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) pulls in a touchdown recetion in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) pulls in a touchdown recetion in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 95

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) pulls in a touchdown recetion in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) celebrates his touchdown reception with fullback James Develin (46) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
36 / 95

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) celebrates his touchdown reception with fullback James Develin (46) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
37 / 95

New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) carries against New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
38 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) carries against New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
39 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
40 / 95

New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski carries for a touchdown past New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
41 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski carries for a touchdown past New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
42 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
43 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
44 / 95

in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski carries for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
45 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski carries for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown with running back James White (28) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
46 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown with running back James White (28) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
47 / 95

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pulls in a touchdown reception in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 95

New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
49 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown with strong safety Patrick Chung (23) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
50 / 95

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown with strong safety Patrick Chung (23) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts to a flag in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
51 / 95

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts to a flag in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
kn2_4443-watermarked.jpg
52 / 95
kn2_4453-watermarked.jpg
53 / 95
kn2_4481-watermarked.jpg
54 / 95
kn2_4615-watermarked.jpg
55 / 95
kn2_4633-watermarked.jpg
56 / 95
kn2_4644-watermarked.jpg
57 / 95
kn2_4648-watermarked.jpg
58 / 95
kn2_4650-watermarked.jpg
59 / 95
kn2_5041-watermarked.jpg
60 / 95
kn2_5098-watermarked.jpg
61 / 95
kn3_1557-watermarked.jpg
62 / 95
kn3_1559-watermarked.jpg
63 / 95
kn3_1565-watermarked.jpg
64 / 95
kn3_1573-watermarked.jpg
65 / 95
kn3_1589-watermarked.jpg
66 / 95
kn3_1601-watermarked.jpg
67 / 95
kn3_1602-watermarked.jpg
68 / 95
kn3_1620-watermarked.jpg
69 / 95
kn3_1622-watermarked.jpg
70 / 95
kn3_1633-watermarked.jpg
71 / 95
kn3_1634-watermarked.jpg
72 / 95
kn3_1635-watermarked.jpg
73 / 95
kn3_1650-watermarked.jpg
74 / 95
kn3_1656-watermarked.jpg
75 / 95
kn3_1662-watermarked.jpg
76 / 95
kn3_1671-watermarked.jpg
77 / 95
kn3_1688-watermarked.jpg
78 / 95
kn3_1706-watermarked.jpg
79 / 95
kn3_1797-watermarked.jpg
80 / 95
kn3_1818-watermarked.jpg
81 / 95
kn3_1831-watermarked.jpg
82 / 95
kn3_1847-watermarked.jpg
83 / 95
kn3_1903-watermarked.jpg
84 / 95
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
85 / 95

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
86 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise as defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) closes in, in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
87 / 95

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise as defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) closes in, in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out to an official on the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saintsin New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
88 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out to an official on the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saintsin New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh (55) talks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
89 / 95

New England Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh (55) talks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to free safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
90 / 95

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to free safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) lines up on the line of scrimmage against New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (48) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
91 / 95

New England Patriots running back James White (28) lines up on the line of scrimmage against New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (48) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
92 / 95

New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
93 / 95

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
94 / 95

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots players form a prayer circle after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
95 / 95

New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots players form a prayer circle after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Bill Feig/AP Images
