Transcript: Caleb Lomu Press Conference 4/23

PATRIOTS 2026 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK CALEB LOMU

PRESS CONFERENCE

April 23, 2026

Q: Caleb, how are you doing?

CL: I'm doing great. I'm feeling amazing right now.

Q: What was your reaction to getting the call from the Patriots?

CL: I'm trying to remember. I saw my phone ringing; it kind of went blank from there. Then I answered my phone and talked to all the coaches and the owner and all that. I'm trying to remember the whole thing. I kind of went blank. It was such a surreal feeling, something I've been waiting for my entire life, so once it happened, it was a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life.

Q: Eliot Wolf said they canceled your 30 visit, and it was a bit of a surprise to you guys. What was your reaction to that, and did that sway their opinion one way or another?

CL: No, I wasn't shocked by that or thought differently. I had a really good visit with them at the Combine. I think maybe it was just to check my medical, but I had a clean medical. So, it didn't throw me by surprise. I always thought they were still in the mix, and of course they were. But I'm very happy they were still in the mix and still wanted me.

Q: Caleb, what gave you the confidence to believe they were still in the mix?

CL: I mean, everything I got from them. The meeting with them, just being able to meet with them, got great feelings from them. They're just a great organization, and I think it was just – personally, I wanted them to be in the mix. Such an amazing team. It's a place I wanted to be and a team I always wanted to play for. Maybe it was me just wanting them super bad. Once I got that call though, it was crazy.

Q: It looks like the Patriots already have Will Campbell at left tackle. How would you feel about playing right tackle or guard?

CL: Yeah, I feel great. I just want to play. Whatever position's open, I just want to get on the field and get out and play. Will Campbell already sent me a text. I haven't been able to respond yet, but I love that. Being able to come into a room, they just drafted him last year. Two guys I'm going to be able to learn from, newer guys. So, I'm so excited for the opportunity. I'll play wherever. I'm coming in to play some football, the game I love. I'm able to play any position, so wherever the team needs me, I'm going to be able to play and just so excited to be part of it.

Q: You mentioned that he sent you a text. Do you guys have a friendship at all? Do you know him?

CL: Will Campbell? No, we didn't know each other before. He was probably the first person to text me when I looked at my phone after, then it kind of started to blow up a little bit. But I've never talked to him before. I do follow him on social media, and I've always followed his journey from college. So, the fact I'm able to go to work with him now is, it's amazing. But we didn't know each other beforehand.

Q: With the Patriots, you're coming in. What, if anything, do you know about Drake Maye, and what's your level of excitement or anything like that to get to play with him?

CL: I'm so excited for that. Younger quarterback coming in, such an amazing player. I mean, what they've got going there, especially their offense that I'll be a part of, and just a team, they're on the rise and it's amazing. Drake Maye, such a talented quarterback. I'm so excited to be able to work with him every day, be able to protect him. I'm a protector, I'm an offensive lineman - it's my job to protect that guy, and I'm going to do everything that I can to protect him. So, being able to go to work with him now is going to be amazing.

Q: Eliot [Wolf] mentioned that he was surprised to see that you were still available at the time that the Patriots were picking. How would you describe your evening as far as the wait and that process?

CL: Yeah, it's definitely a long evening. I mean, just the whole day in general. I always just knew God had a plan for me wherever I was to go. So, a lot of emotions going through my body throughout the entire round. But I always knew wherever I ended up was going to be the right place for me and the right situation, and I can tell you that it is going to be. So, a lot of emotions going through, nerves, excitement, all of the above. But once I saw that number pop up on my phone, it was all excitement.

Q: Caleb, what do you remember about your first point of contact with the Patriots?

CL: Yeah, that was just at the Combine for my formal interview. I walked in – it was one of my first, so initially, it was kind of scary, walking in, seeing 20 people just all right there. It's kind of like walking into this media room right now, and then you just sit right in the middle and they just start attacking you with some questions. So, it was a little nerve-wracking at first, but I loved it. It was amazing to be able to talk with those coaches and kind of get to know them. They're just doing their interview thing, and so I enjoyed it. But that was like the first time I got to be with them.

Q: What do they want to know about you and from you?

CL: A lot of it, all the basic stuff, just who I am, asking me some questions. Then we got into the football stuff. They started asking me questions about who I am as a player, a person, about my game on the field, and they kind of started throwing football knowledge at me to see how I could retain it and then kind of communicate it back to them. So, the whole thing was just a test, really, and I loved it. It was super intimidating, but I loved being in there and being able to answer those questions that they were asking me.

Q: How would you describe your game, Caleb?

CL: A lot of ways. I'm a very technical player. I study the game really hard. I like to be very prepared out there so I know what I'm going to do, what to expect, so I'm able to move faster and play faster. As an offensive lineman, too, you've got to be mean and aggressive, so that's part of my game as well. But I love to be smart out there. Football's a very physical game, but it's also a very mental game. Having that right mindset being on the field, it's just as important. So, that's how I make sure I focus on that, and I feel like that's what makes me a very good football player.

Q: What weight did you plan at Utah, and what weight are you now?

CL: Just the past season, I was about 307 consistently. Right now, I'm about 313-314. I was training at that weight, maybe like 312, the past pre-combine process and all of that.

Q: What was your first impression of Mike Vrabel? What did you get to see from him in these meetings?

CL: Yeah, I loved him. I walked in there, and he was definitely playing his role. He was kind of mean-mugging a little bit. So, I walked in there, and that made me a little intimidated. He just started asking questions, you know? He knew he was a tough guy in there, so I walked in, he started asking me questions, was getting on me a little bit, and it was awesome. Then right after, it was all smiles. He came up to me, shook my hand, said, 'Really good job,' and I just walked out. It's just speed dating at the Combine, but I loved it. He was a very serious guy, and he's an amazing coach. I can't wait to be able to play for him.

Q: Caleb, during the pre-draft, did you have any contact with Josh McDaniels? And if so, what was your impression of him?

CL: No, I did not.

Q: Caleb, what did Will Campbell say to you by text?

CL: I actually didn't read the whole thing, but it was kind of just on my page, but it said just 'Congratulations, can't wait to work with you.' And that's kind of what I saw. So I'm excited to be able to reply to that and text him back.

Q: Caleb, you mentioned meeting Coach Vrabel, but when you played for Kyle Whittingham at Utah, how did that prepare you for an opportunity like this?

CL: Yeah, for sure. Kyle Whittingham was an amazing coach. You know, I'm very excited for what he's going to do over at Michigan. But the way that Kyle Whittingham prepares his players, he gets them ready for the NFL, gets them ready for the league, and I think that's why Utah produces so many players. We got Spencer Fano, who just got drafted to the Browns, which is amazing. So they produce really good talent. I think that starts with Coach Whittingham, how he conducts the University of Utah, how he conducts football and just everything that Utah football is about. And he just prepares you for what's later to come in life, and then also just life in general outside of football. And so he just prepares you for every situation. I think that's why we're all so prepared for the next level.

Q: Caleb, is there any personal fun fact that might surprise Patriots fans about you?

CL: I love golf. I'm pretty decent at it, too. I'm not going to say I'm amazing, because I don't want to get out there and start shanking balls, but I love golf. I love getting out there. So, don't know much about golf over there, but I'm hoping there's some good courses to be able to go out and play. But, I'm a golfer - I went this morning, actually.

Q: How many people do you have at your draft party?

CL: There's quite a few. I don't know the exact number, but there's a good crowd out there. Lots of family and people that supported me. So, I was super happy I was able to be here with all of them and be able to experience this moment, you know, with the people who got me here as well. But there's a good amount. I got all the cousins and family and close friends.

Q: Caleb, have you been to New England before, and if so, what are your experiences? And if you haven't, what are you looking forward to seeing?

CL: I've not been over there, no. I haven't been to much of the east coast at all, so I'm excited to get over there. I heard it's beautiful. I had a friend there that actually served his LDS mission over there, he said he loves it, and so I'm so excited to get over there to experience it. A little bit away from Arizona, which will be fun, but I'm excited to just experience it. I don't know much about it at all, so that'll be fun to learn about it more.

Q: Hey Caleb, congratulations. You mentioned some of the things that excited you about this opportunity, but is there something that excites you the most about having the opportunity to play for the Patriots?