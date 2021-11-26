UNH men's soccer team treated to flight on AirKraft to NCAA tournament game

"I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible," Hubbard said. "Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend."

For the players, it is the cherry on top of the hard work they've put in thus far this season. Midfielder Adam Savill said the trip itself is a huge deal, but to also have the support of the entire organization means a great deal.

"It's one thing getting to play in the NCAA Tournament and fly to the West Coast, but to fly in such style on the New England Patriots plane is something truly special. It'll be an experience all of us will never forget," he said. "To have the support of the Patriots and New England is amazing and on behalf of the players I'd like to thank the New England Patriots for helping us get to Oregon and the aircraft staff who sacrificed some of their holidays to get us there safely. Go Pats! Go Revs!"