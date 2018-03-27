View from Above: An Open Letter to NFL Ownership

Oh, and before we forget it here, replay reviews. Too long, too messy, many times too ridiculous when it's obvious to everyone at home or in the stands what a play call should be. There's a great way to simplify what should be reviewable, and what shouldn't be - allow coaches to challenge ANY call, three times per game.

They already get two. Add a third with no more replays, even for the tougher calls. If a team is out of chances, we move on. Wouldn't the game move along more quickly?

The refs would gain autonomy and authority; the fans know, the players know and the coaches know there's three shots to dispute something that may be disagreeable. That's it.

And we move on, after these words from our sponsors.

3) Show respect

I understand completely if you just decide to keep teams in the locker room for the National Anthem. No mess, no fuss, no controversy. But also, no show of respect. We need more respect shown these days, not less of it.

I applaud those of you who feel your players should protest on their own time, not on your time. I also understand those of you who are sympathetic to your players' rights as citizens to express opinion. But, there's a time and place for everything. Grandstanding, no matter the issue, just because thousands will take notice doesn't change most attitudes.

Proper respect changes most attitudes.

4) Crime and punishment

You can't completely knock bad boys out of the picture. They exist in all walks of life, not just in pro football. But if you're consistent with your punishment and the repercussions for bad behavior - you remember when you were a parent, right? - your players/kids should fall in line.

If they don't, well, the unemployment line should always be an option. But some consistency in punishment needs to be established for obvious behaviors. Tough love here, not cowering over a players' popularity, will keep the game great.

5) A nod to the trailblazers, please