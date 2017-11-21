View from Above: Face it, NFL. You had your chance

Six straight wins. An offense that seems to have adjusted to its personnel, and has gained an extra, trusted target in Martellus Bennett after struggling just before the bye week. A defense that hasn't allowed more than 17 points to any opponent in the past six games, and has had a mere 12.5 points per game scored against it during this time.

Plus, players who weren't counted upon at one time are now fulfilling roles. They're improving. Maybe it's the reps they're getting, maybe it's the competition they're facing. And maybe it's also just a bit of the "Patriot Way" they've bought into?

The reality of a 17-week season is, no one knows what you have in September. Too much can happen for an entirely accurate projection of success or failure. By midseason, as the grinding routine of a year has settled in, reality begins to come into focus.

Bill Belichick has said teams don't often know what they have, or how good they might be, until November rolls around.

So, I'll say it, even if no one in the locker room will. This team is on a championship-contending trend, for certain. Which puts those misguided-but-honest preseason expectations right back up on a pedestal.

The key to keeping up with the current pace, is to shut out the noise surrounding this once-again lofty status. It's a week-to-week expectation, and reality, for the current group of Patriots to ponder. Recent history tells us they'll have a shot at keeping this thing going, if recent history is an accurate barometer for measuring this team.

Like I said, good luck to those teams still left on New England's schedule. They may need a little of that luck to beat these guys now.

Upon further review

Ok, so not everything is perfectly peachy-keen.

It did not ultimately cost the team anything, other than a little agita, perhaps. But Rex Burkhead's fumble on the opening series of the game against the Raiders was a bit disconcerting.

It might have been part of the game plan already, but Burkhead didn't carry the ball on a rushing attempt again until about four minutes deep into the 3rd quarter - with the Patriots already seemingly comfortable holding a 24-0 lead.

Ball security = job security. Or at least, = be-in-the-game-plan security.

Getting in our kicks