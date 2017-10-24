View from Above: Getting defensive is paying off, finally

The Patriots, arguably, could have had two of those occur Sunday night. Cassius Marsh getting credit for the block on Matt Bryant's 37-yard attempt late in the first quarter was a tone-setter for the game, no doubt. But if the kick had been good – which would have given the Falcons an early 3-0 lead – how does that change the game's complexion?

Tough to say, of course. But playing with a lead instead of playing from behind is always a good thing, which can lead to other good things.

And Kyle Van Noy's five-yard takedown of wide receiver Taylor Gabriel's 4th and 1 sweep at the goal line early in the 4th quarter would have been a walk-in score a few weeks ago, right?

Instead, it was a play well-defended and snuffed out by Van Noy in advance.

Good teams have a knack for making a big play when they need them most. If this Patriots' team goes on to have the kind of year expected of them, either of the aforementioned plays will be worthy of recollecting.

No matter how bad

Yes, things appear to be a bit brighter today for the Patriots. Not so much, however, in Indianapolis – where the Colts are coming off a 27-0 thrashing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Chuck Pagano is squarely on the hot-seat in Indy, with accusations flying that his players have "quit" on him and the season. QB Andrew Luck remains out of the lineup, having suffered a setback with an injured shoulder this past week. It may not be all Pagano's fault, however.

Tough time for Cleveland's Joe Thomas, outside of his team's misfortune. Thomas had a record streak of playing 10,363 consecutive snaps for the Browns until he was hurt against Tennessee Sunday. He tore his left triceps muscle and has reportedly been ruled out for the remainder of this season. Having played through several torn knee ligaments already, Thomas misses his first career start in 10 years next weekend in London against the Vikings.

And those who can appreciate classic, memorable halftime performances could be in for a disappointment next February. Or, maybe not? Justin Timberlake has been invited back to perform at SB LII, 14 years after his part in the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson in Houston during the Patriots' win over Carolina in 2004.

That iconic super-moment resulted in a big fine from the Federal Communications Commission (which was later overturned), and an eventual change in the way we now view games with a 10-second delay between play in real-time and what is presently seen on a TV screen.

Perhaps, if Timberlake's return coincides with another New England trip to the big game, no Pats fan will care if he "rocks your body" or not?