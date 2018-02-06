View from Above: Questions remain, and answers may not be swift

Let's start by admitting shock at the fact Malcolm Butler didn't play in the game, except for one play on special teams. Anyone who takes part in 98% of the snaps on defense during the season and can't get into the most meaningful game of the year - maybe the most meaningful game ever, for a franchise seeking to become a dynastic 6-time champion - must have messed up somewhere.

Either that, or we're all standing in line, ready to swallow the football-equivalent of a sales pitch for swamp land in Florida.

Otherwise, why was he dressed? Why was he active? Disingenuousness aside, it is Bill Belichick's team. Matt Patricia played the good soldier in the aftermath, as did many of the players. Although, Eric Rowe's revelation of not knowing he would be the starter until just before kickoff was, well, revealing.

But not having one of your best defensive backs on the field in the Big Game, when the opponent is dissecting your defense with surgeon-like precision, is curious to say the least. And ultimately, a big mistake made, to say the most. Will we learn the real "why?" Foxboro hasn't exactly had a defend-the-fort mentality lately.

Everyone must live with that decision, and the Eagles should be thankful for it.

Detroit fans may be a little nervous about it, too.

Belichick's response to a Monday question about Butler's situation did little to shed light on what might have happened. "I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion," he said in a conference call with media. "There are a lot of things that go into that. In the end, the final decision is what I said it was."