Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 05 - 02:00 PM | Wed Dec 06 - 09:55 AM

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

View from Above: Questions remain, and answers may not be swift

The Butler couldn't do it...nitpicks-a-plenty in the Big Game...and JR says no one knows what a catch is anymore...

Feb 05, 2018 at 08:00 PM
80x80-john-rooke-headshot-2015_0.png
John Rooke

View from Above

It certainly wasn't boring.

But you knew that anything short of a New England win in Super Bowl XLII was going to result in shots being fired, daggers being tossed and insults being hurled the Patriots' way.  That's just the way it is when you win as much as you win in a National Football League designed for everyone to win.

Hey, even the Philadelphia Eagles can win one.  And that's not a shot at Philly, it's reality.  They won with a strong offensive effort, led by a quarterback who used-to-be-a-starter-but-isn't-anymore.  Nick Foles won the game's MVP honor.  And he probably doesn't have a starting role for next season, yet.  

Figure that one out.  It's a discussion for another time, however, and another team.

The discussion for these Patriots, however, is about the "now."  Because what happened in the lead-up to a 41-33 defeat in Minneapolis needs a bit of explanation - explanation that can serve to wipe the slate clean to get started and move forward on next season.  You know?  On to 2018?

Or, it is an explanation that can stay buried in the recesses of the Patriot-powers-that-be, adding fuel to the fire caused by ESPN's recent expose on possible dissension in the House That Belichick Built.  Or is it the House That Kraft Built?  The House That Brady Built?  

Anyone get my drift here?

ap_18034654862260.jpg
Mark Humphrey/ap

Let's start by admitting shock at the fact Malcolm Butler didn't play in the game, except for one play on special teams.  Anyone who takes part in 98% of the snaps on defense during the season and can't get into the most meaningful game of the year - maybe the most meaningful game ever, for a franchise seeking to become a dynastic 6-time champion - must have messed up somewhere.

Either that, or we're all standing in line, ready to swallow the football-equivalent of a sales pitch for swamp land in Florida. 

Otherwise, why was he dressed?  Why was he active?  Disingenuousness aside, it is Bill Belichick's team.  Matt Patricia played the good soldier in the aftermath, as did many of the players.  Although, Eric Rowe's revelation of not knowing he would be the starter until just before kickoff was, well, revealing.

But not having one of your best defensive backs on the field in the Big Game, when the opponent is dissecting your defense with surgeon-like precision, is curious to say the least.  And ultimately, a big mistake made, to say the most.  Will we learn the real "why?"  Foxboro hasn't exactly had a defend-the-fort mentality lately.

Everyone must live with that decision, and the Eagles should be thankful for it.

Detroit fans may be a little nervous about it, too.

Belichick's response to a Monday question about Butler's situation did little to shed light on what might have happened.  "I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion," he said in a conference call with media. "There are a lot of things that go into that.  In the end, the final decision is what I said it was."

I think we now have the time for that discussion, coach.  Just sayin'.

The "now" also includes Tom Brady's and Rob Gronkowski's reactions to questions posed by the media about their futures.  Should we be surprised that largely, they remained non-committal about next year?  Or the year after?  

In the immediate aftermath of a physically, emotionally draining contest, how could anyone be asked for a personal game plan when they had just left it all out on the field?  It's a question that probably needed to be asked - after all, we're caught by surprise that it may not be as simple as "full steam ahead" for Gronk - but who can blame him considering the road he's had to travel?

Maybe he just wants to get away from the noise, for a while, to just think about things?  And that is precisely the point here.  Did anyone else do this before kickoff Sunday night?  Did everyone really 'do their job?'

Remember Newton's Third Law from science class in school?  For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.  Football turned out to be like a physics quiz on the biggest day of the year.  And the Patriots flunked.  Who knew?  

And, actions always speak louder than mere words.  It's why what we saw in the Super Bowl was, well, largely unexpected.  Being out-executed in the end was out of character for this New England team.

It wasn't boring Sunday, that's for certain.  And the off-season may not be boring, either.

Picking at the leftovers

ap_516841649747.jpg
Scott Boehm/ap

Where do we start?  Butler's absence deserves to be on the list.  Lack of a timely pass rush has been on the list for the entire season, masked somewhat by improved pressure and sack numbers late in the season.  But not getting pressure on Foles left him comfortable enough to eventually claim the game's MVP honor, thanks to his performance in pitching his team to a win.

From this point of view, the outcome hinged on issues in three major areas:

  • Getting the defense off the field on 3rd & 4th downs.  It was, in a word, abysmal.  The Eagles converted 10-of-16 3rd down plays, and were 2-for-2 - including a touchdown throw to the quarterback - on 4th down.  More on that in a moment.  But allowing that kind of conversion rate has been a problem for most of the season, getting too comfortable in the "bend but don't break" philosophy.  The defense is/has been lacking in playmakers.  The Patriots had 613 yards of offense with no punts, and still lost.  
  • In concert with allowing conversions on key plays, the biggest play of all was the 4th down trick play/pass back to Foles.  It was, in a word, brilliant.  Almost overkill, really, because against the Patriots' front a one-yard push by Jay Ajayi or LeGarrette Blount might have been enough there, considering the gashes they caused on the NE front line.  It was also adding insult to injury, since the Patriots could not convert their own QB throw-back play.  This was one fight New England started that they couldn't finish.
  • You may have heard NBC talk about RPO's (Run-Pass Options) that the Eagles loved to run?  They did so with great effect all night long against a defense that had to know they were coming, and were powerless to do much against.  The Patriots had problems defending RPO's all season long, and Sunday was no different going primarily with a "Big Nickle" look (three safeties, two corners, three linebackers, three linemen).  The middle of the field was OPEN in almost every situation, especially with the Eagles featuring a six-man OL on some plays and the defense tending to shade toward the outside.  If an adjustment came, normally a New England strong suit, it wasn't terribly evident. 

There was one other area of note, but the offensive line was at least solid in not allowing the Eagles' pressure to get to Brady - at least, until the strip sack from defensive end Brandon Graham with just more than 2:00 remaining.  Getting overpowered up front has been an off-and-on issue for the past two seasons.  But with the time left, and TB12 at the helm with a SB-record 505 passing yards totaled to that point, who didn't think another comeback would occur?  

Through all the injuries this year, the alleged (and suddenly very possible) internal strife and the up-and-down performances not meeting expectations on the field, these Patriots were two minutes from a possible sixth Lombardi Trophy.  Confidence certainly couldn't have been too high in Philadelphia, hence the reaction of fires and looting within the City of Brotherly Love in the aftermath.

At least the Eagles' defense made a play when they needed one.  The Patriots never did, outside of Duron Harmon's tipped-ball interception that may have saved an earlier score.  

Not for nuthin', but...

Please, for the love of the game, somebody (anybody?) needs to step up and decide when a catch is really a catch.  Or it isn't.

ap_18036079378602.jpg
Jeff Roberson/ap

Corey Clements' touchdown catch from Foles in the 3rd quarter was a thing of beauty, to be sure.  Give credit where it's due.  But hisclear bobble of the ball in the back of the end zone, and inability to get two feet inbounds before he gained clear control, was ruled a catch.

That call flies in the face of everything we've seen defined as to what a catch is, and isn't, this season.  Back to the drawing boards, competition committee.  You've screwed this up, so fix it.  Please.

As for Zach Ertz' catch, crossing the goal line, bobble and catch again, it was eerily similar to the call that went against the Steelers' Jesse James earlier in the year.  It would be too easy to say the Patriots merely got one to go their way, and one that did not.  They shouldn't have to get away with anything.  The league needs to define what a catch is, and isn't.  What establishing yourself as a runner is, and isn't.  What a "football move" is, and isn't.  

ap_18036076694212.jpg
Matt Slocum/ap

There are so many interpretations of the vagaries of this rule, the NFL has fans, media and its own officiating crews flummoxed.  If I were a Pittsburgh fan, or Jesse James, it's safe to say I wouldn't be pleased with Sunday night's ruling.

And while I don't have a real argument against the TD toss to the Eagles' TE, if Ertz' lunge into the end zone while bobbling the ball is defined as "establishing himself as a runner," then I do have some swamp land in Florida to sell you.  

Come see for yourself, my pitch is a good one.

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and just completed his 25th season as the Patriots' stadium voice.  Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 30 seasons and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame and RI's Words Unlimited Hall of Fame.

Related Content

news

View from Above: The time to begin again has arrived

The season is here, even if only in pre-preseason form…Gostkowski's return…and JR says an opener against the Browns would be must-see TV…
news

View from Above: The case for a Parcells Hall call

John Rooke makes the case for Bill Parcells to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and gives a glimpse inside the nomination process.
news

View from Above: New rules, but are we April fools?

The new rule on reviewing pass interference isn't all it's cracked up to be. It might actually lead to more trouble ahead...
news

View from Above: Perhaps we'll be 'Gronked' again?

We've all been Gronked, and we may yet be again...plus JR says new rules may rule the day at the NFL owners' meetings...
news

View from Above: Don't get too frenzied over free agency

Frenzy? Never fear, Patriots are clear...Coach Scar's impact...and JR says going out on top just got new meaning...
news

View from Above: Making sense out of pure nonsense

It's the silly season, for a few days at least…Patriot priorities are in place…and JR says the Raiders' sideshow is just getting started…
news

View from Above: Uneasy are the feelings at this time of year

Take the Combine with a grain of salt...the real work has already started...and JR says to be ready for new names to come, and familiar names to go...
news

View from Above: The NFL Combine, a dear friend leaves us too soon

Men in tights doesn't titillate the senses and a good one leaves us too soon.
news

View from Above: To sign, to tag, and equality for all

The Kaepernick question…to tag or not to tag…and JR says the NBA is looking to football, and the Patriots, as examples of winning through equality…
news

View from Above: Patriots producing their own 'Miami moments'

The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the first to accomplish two historical markers, but JR says they're now the last in one significant way…
news

View from Above: Getting defensive about America's nightmare 

Getting defensive…nitpicking is our nature…and JR says the Pats make a case for being the best, ever…
news

View from Above: Still Here - and the meaning behind the mantras

Still Here…Do Your Job…No Days Off? JR says there's actual meaning behind those catch-phrases… 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe Discusses Progress in Patriots Offense Ahead of Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/5

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 12/5: "I get more comfortable every week"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Davon Godchaux 12/5: "Playing for pride"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/5: "A lot of mental preparation"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Joe Cardona on Army-Navy game: "It is a special experience"

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 12/5: "We're depending on each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 12/5: "We're not a stranger to adversity"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising