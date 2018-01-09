View from Above: Remember the Titans? Hardly.

Of note - there was a forward-progress ruling on a Marcus Mariota sack during a two-point conversion play where Mariota never went forward. He fumbled on the play and the ball was returned by the Chiefs for two points of their own, except the whistle blew the play dead. No two points for the defense. KC lost by one point.

Chiefs' linebacker Derrick Johnson sacked Mariota late in the first half, and replays showed Mariota lost the ball before hitting the ground with Kansas City recovering. Yet Triplette ruled forward progress had been stopped (?) before the ball was out, therefore the play was not reviewable.

And on the other side, Triplette and crew missed a 3rd down spot of the ball by three yards, costing Tennessee a challenge in this instance.

Former NFL official and head of officiating Mike Pereira tweeted this after the outcome had been decided in Kansas City:

"Horrible way to start the playoffs. I hate to say it but this was not a good performance by the crew. Teams and fans deserve better."

On top of this, Triplette reportedly retired after the game was over after more than two decades working in the NFL. Was he embarrassed by his performance, enough to decide "that's it, I'm out?"

He should have been. The NFL should be embarrassed right along with him.

More hankies on the field

Ok, so the Tennessee-Kansas City game had some, uh, head-scratchers by the zebras.

There were equal-opportunity missteps in New Orleans, too, with the Carolina Panthers singing most of those blues.

The crew in the Superdome was led by Tony Corrente, and by most accounts they performed admirably throughout - since you weren't aware it was a Corrente crew to begin with. That's a good thing, when you don't notice the officials.