View from Above: Should we consider 'Life After Gronk?'

But the longer this soap opera plays out in public without an "all-in" commitment from the uber-TE, the chance of a t-t-t-trade could also loom as a real possibility, as reported by the Boston Sports Journal.

Is 'Gronk being Gronk' - kind of goofy in a semi-serious manner - a way of forcing the Patriots' hand here?

Step back from the ledge. It may simply be prudent to pencil him in for a sit-down with the powers-that-be before moving forward from this point, just as it was for the Kraft-Belichick-Brady triumvirate to do likewise after last season's off-the-field angst. You know, just to clear the air?

He's still under contract to the Patriots, for this year and next.

But as we move closer to the release of the schedule and the NFL Draft and rookie camp and OTA's and training camp...in other words, closer to moving on to 2018...perhaps considering a little LAG-time, unsettling as it may be...is in the best interests of the organization.

Where have we heard this one before?

Targeting a trouble spot

After the owners decided to adjust the rule for targeting last week, the reaction was immediate, and nearly universal.

"Boy,* is this dumb*."

A player lowering his head to initiate contact should be illegal, of course, until you consider that just about every defensive move a player must make to hit someone leads with the head.

Oh.

The NFL clearly has a problem with interpreting what was intended to be a rule for the safety of players. They also took out the 'flagrant' part of the rule, which could then leave a potential game-changing ejection up to the interpretation of an official, not to mention lengthen the delay in a game while reviewing any video.

In the aftermath of the rule's emergence, the league says it plans to bring in coaches, players and officials prior to the next round of meetings in May to discuss the actual enforcement of the rule.

It is also worth noting that the NFL passed a rule in 2013 which made it illegal for running backs to initiate contact with their helmets, and there has been little controversy surrounding these plays since.

Again, the rule change is for player safety in the sport, which we all know football needs for football to continue to have a plausible future. The NFL says it will have officials instruct teams on the new interpretation while training this summer, and it will be up to the coaches to teach it to the players.

But ex-NFL officials' VP Mike Pereira told Sirius/XM Radio "I think it will be impossible to officiate. Along with the new catch rule, the officials are going to struggle making the helmet call, and they may struggle for years."

Boy, did the league owners fumble away the opportunity for any clarity here. Which leads me (and many others) to wonder if what was already a problem - just became a bit more problematic.

And the answer is...

"Would we have won if I played? Probably. Maybe. I'm not sure."