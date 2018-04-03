Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Jan 12 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 16 - 11:55 AM

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

View from Above: Should we consider 'Life After Gronk?'

Uh oh, but life after Gronk is a real thing...the NFL didn't exactly think through the new targeting rule...and JR says Butler could have done it, but didn't...

Apr 03, 2018 at 04:13 AM
80x80-john-rooke-headshot-2015_0.png
John Rooke

View from Above

Are the Patriots entering the era of LAG?

*That's Life After Gronk.  *

Wait a sec - haven't we just recently considered LAB (Life After Brady), and concluded that while the light at the end of the tunnel isn't exactly a runaway freight train barreling down the tracks straight for us, that configuring the New England Patriots' future with someone other than Tom Brady under center might soon be in the best overall interest of the franchise?

And now, on top of that one, we need to deal with life as we know it after Rob Gronkowski too?  

Gulp.

ap_92873379679.jpg
Ben Liebenberg/ap

The two players are inexorably tied together in Patriot and NFL history.  One is widely considered the greatest to have played his position, the other is certainly well on his way to achieving similar status.  While TB12 has given every indication of continuing his playing career for now (1 year, 2 years?) - especially since he's entered his new age demographic - we haven't been forced to consider any LAG-time until recently.

Gronkowski was non-committal in the aftermath of the Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia.  Fine.  We all needed a moment to decompress after an emotional game, right?  The guys who played in it deserve nothing less.

But then these rumors started flying about - r-r-r-retirement?  Moving on to a career in wrestling, or the movies?  Or more simply, being FREE and HAPPY - as he implied and described in a well-traveled Instagram post to former teammate Danny Amendola.    

Well then.  New England, we have a problem.  

Rob Gronkowski isn't happy with the status quo.  Competing for championships, winning, and being paid well to play a game may now not be enough for him.  You can certainly argue the merits of whether he's being paid as he should be, but you can now also ask the question - is he presently engaged enough in his current profession/position to warrant such consideration?

In other words, is he committed to playing football, or does he really want to do the other stuff?  Or, perhaps he's unhappy with his status quo in New England?  You may have heard stories to the effect that Bill Belichick is also considering these same things.  

If so, he wouldn't be wrong to do that.

And with the physical and mental wear and tear over his pro career, perhaps Gronk is also not wrong to consider his life after football?  Every athlete moves on from playing his or her sport at some point.  A career in pro football is every bit the grind as it is a privilege.  And not every athlete knows the exact moment in which to say 'enough.'

But how much is enough - as opposed to his possibly having had 'enough of New England' in this instance?  Have we reached a point of diminishing return here, and it's time to move on from the status quo on both sides?  

Perhaps.  An ESPN report over the past weekend indicated, if accurate, that Gronkowski is more likely to return next season than he is to retire and become a wrestler or movie star.  Only if Tom Brady remains with the team, however.  

ap_18036098543572.jpg
Chris O&#039;Meara/ap

But the longer this soap opera plays out in public without an "all-in" commitment from the uber-TE, the chance of a t-t-t-trade could also loom as a real possibility, as reported by the Boston Sports Journal.  

Is 'Gronk being Gronk' - kind of goofy in a semi-serious manner - a way of forcing the Patriots' hand here?

Step back from the ledge.  It may simply be prudent to pencil him in for a sit-down with the powers-that-be before moving forward from this point, just as it was for the Kraft-Belichick-Brady triumvirate to do likewise after last season's off-the-field angst.  You know, just to clear the air?

He's still under contract to the Patriots, for this year and next.

But as we move closer to the release of the schedule and the NFL Draft and rookie camp and OTA's and training camp...in other words, closer to moving on to 2018...perhaps considering a little LAG-time, unsettling as it may be...is in the best interests of the organization.

Where have we heard this one before?

Targeting a trouble spot

After the owners decided to adjust the rule for targeting last week, the reaction was immediate, and nearly universal.

"Boy,* is this dumb*."

A player lowering his head to initiate contact should be illegal, of course, until you consider that just about every defensive move a player must make to hit someone leads with the head.  

Oh.  

The NFL clearly has a problem with interpreting what was intended to be a rule for the safety of players.  They also took out the 'flagrant' part of the rule, which could then leave a potential game-changing ejection up to the interpretation of an official, not to mention lengthen the delay in a game while reviewing any video.

In the aftermath of the rule's emergence, the league says it plans to bring in coaches, players and officials prior to the next round of meetings in May to discuss the actual enforcement of the rule.

It is also worth noting that the NFL passed a rule in 2013 which made it illegal for running backs to initiate contact with their helmets, and there has been little controversy surrounding these plays since.

Again, the rule change is for player safety in the sport, which we all know football needs for football to continue to have a plausible future.  The NFL says it will have officials instruct teams on the new interpretation while training this summer, and it will be up to the coaches to teach it to the players.  

But ex-NFL officials' VP Mike Pereira told Sirius/XM Radio "I think it will be impossible to officiate.  Along with the new catch rule, the officials are going to struggle making the helmet call, and they may struggle for years."

Boy, did the league owners fumble away the opportunity for any clarity here.  Which leads me (and many others) to wonder if what was already a problem - just became a bit more problematic.

And the answer is...

"Would we have won if I played?  Probably.  Maybe.  I'm not sure."

That was the answer from ex-Patriot cornerback Malcolm Butler to a question posed in a Sports Illustrated story last week, after he mentioned there were "a couple of plays" in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia he could have made, and what if he had been on the field to make them?

ap_824720107972.jpg
Peter Read Miller/ap

It's revisionist history, of course, and an easy answer.  There are always (at least) two sides to every story and every detail.  But even with one of the most controversial coaching/playing decisions ever made in Patriots' history sticking out like a sore thumb for eternity, we'll most likely never get into the team or coaching side of this story.

You know why this is, of course.  Don't give up all hope for discovering the entire truth, however.  It will probably be a big selling point for someone's tell-all book someday.

As for Butler, since signed by Tennessee but who will always be remembered for his SB LI game-saving, legacy-enhancing interception against Seattle, the decision to keep him on the sidelines except for one special teams play boiled down to this:

"This is how we're going to end this?" Butler recalled to SI.  "I grew up in the Patriots system, and I'm a well-mannered guy.  I respect my authority."

"I just couldn't ask them for something they didn't want to do," he added.  "I just was doing my job.  I was close to going up there and saying what I wanted to say to Matt (Patricia) or Belichick, but I just stayed in my lane and just did my job, man.  I really wanted to go ask them, but I didn't."
Feel any better about the probable end to this tale?  

Didn't think so.  Me either.  Probably.  Maybe.

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and has completed 25 seasons as the Patriots' stadium voice.  Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 30 seasons and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame and RI's Words Unlimited Hall of Fame.

Related Content

news

View from Above: The time to begin again has arrived

The season is here, even if only in pre-preseason form…Gostkowski's return…and JR says an opener against the Browns would be must-see TV…
news

View from Above: The case for a Parcells Hall call

John Rooke makes the case for Bill Parcells to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and gives a glimpse inside the nomination process.
news

View from Above: New rules, but are we April fools?

The new rule on reviewing pass interference isn't all it's cracked up to be. It might actually lead to more trouble ahead...
news

View from Above: Perhaps we'll be 'Gronked' again?

We've all been Gronked, and we may yet be again...plus JR says new rules may rule the day at the NFL owners' meetings...
news

View from Above: Don't get too frenzied over free agency

Frenzy? Never fear, Patriots are clear...Coach Scar's impact...and JR says going out on top just got new meaning...
news

View from Above: Making sense out of pure nonsense

It's the silly season, for a few days at least…Patriot priorities are in place…and JR says the Raiders' sideshow is just getting started…
news

View from Above: Uneasy are the feelings at this time of year

Take the Combine with a grain of salt...the real work has already started...and JR says to be ready for new names to come, and familiar names to go...
news

View from Above: The NFL Combine, a dear friend leaves us too soon

Men in tights doesn't titillate the senses and a good one leaves us too soon.
news

View from Above: To sign, to tag, and equality for all

The Kaepernick question…to tag or not to tag…and JR says the NBA is looking to football, and the Patriots, as examples of winning through equality…
news

View from Above: Patriots producing their own 'Miami moments'

The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the first to accomplish two historical markers, but JR says they're now the last in one significant way…
news

View from Above: Getting defensive about America's nightmare 

Getting defensive…nitpicking is our nature…and JR says the Pats make a case for being the best, ever…
news

View from Above: Still Here - and the meaning behind the mantras

Still Here…Do Your Job…No Days Off? JR says there's actual meaning behind those catch-phrases… 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

End of an Era

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Transcript: Robert Kraft Press Conference 1/11

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising