View from Above: Three things for eyeballing and tongue-wagging to come

Or is it?

"It's hard to argue that," wide receiver Quincy Enunwa told the New York Post this past weekend, "when everybody else sees all the stuff that's going on."

Veteran contracts dumped, and personnel changes galore have many sharing the belief that New York is already angling for the top overall draft pick in 2018. It's hard for the players left behind not to get caught up in the alleged misfortune, until they put on the pads themselves and start the process toward the new year.

As the likely #1 target for whoever lines up at QB, Enunwa is in a position to cash in on his opportunity. Trouble is, no one knows who the guy under center will be – yet. And that's part of the issue with the Jets' undervaluation at this early stage.

"I don't think any player is going to tank," he told the Post. "Our jobs are on the line. Our families depend on us. We're out there to work and get our paycheck and win games."

Well, he's right about jobs on the line, family dependency and the paycheck part, at least.

No hesitation here