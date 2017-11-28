Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 15 - 04:00 PM | Sun Dec 18 - 01:40 PM

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

View from Above: Two ways the 2017 season will end for the Patriots

Two ways the season will end...big-time ref misses...and JR says we're all guilty of looking ahead...

Nov 28, 2017 at 07:00 AM
80x80-john-rooke-headshot-2015_0.png
John Rooke

View from Above

There are, in this View, two scenarios for New England that could play out before the 2017 NFL season is in the books:

1) Undeniably, the Patriots are on a roll.  Seven straight wins don't come easily.  There may not be anyone left on the schedule (post-season or Super Bowl matchups notwithstanding) capable of beating the Patriots.  Unless...

2) The Patriots beat themselves.

There it is, in black and white for all to see.  Not that this is any great revelation, of course.  When you've managed 17 consecutive winning seasons (2nd most all-time, behind Dallas' 20 straight), you're pretty much always in the mix at the end, with only a few exceptions.

Those exceptions include beating yourself, before the others get to you.

We saw a little bit of 1) and 2) against the Dolphins Sunday.  Let's face it, the Patriots' offense - even a bit shorthanded at present - is firing on all cylinders.  There's now a ground game to accompany Tom Brady's ageless arm and receivers who not only can "go and get it," but are hard to bring down when they have it.

And the defense continues with its' current streak of holding opponents to 17 points or less for seven straight weeks, tied for the longest stretch of such play in the Bill Belichick era - although the offense is directly responsible for allowing seven of those points (Reshad Jones' 14-yard fumble return in the 2nd quarter) in the 35-17 win over Miami.

ap_122455777496.jpg
Damian Strohmeyer/ap

No way the "D" takes a hit on that one.

That one also leads us directly into Scenario Number Two.  Beating yourself.

Turnovers (two on Sunday) and penalties (7 for 75 yards) are largely controllable, to an extent.  When attention to detail isn't prevalent, or focus isn't as sharp as it needs to be, mistakes happen.  That's not coachspeak.  It's human nature.

On occasion, those mistakes can be game-changers.  The 2nd quarter fumble return wasn't a deciding factor against Miami, but it certainly did keep the Dolphins around and engaged until late in the game after the Patriots bolted out to a 14-0 1st quarter lead.

Let's also add to this equation the fact New England faces these Dolphins again in two weeks' time, thanks to the quirkiness of the NFL schedule.

Memories should be fresh enough to recall successes and failures, enough to be repeated (or remembered) on either side of the ball.

Add to this mix a traditionally tough test for New England playing in South Florida, and you have Scenario Number Two standing tall at the top of an Excuse List.

Unless of course, Scenario Number One occurs.   A little attention to detail and focus should be enough to see this one through, but hey, that's why they play the games - to see how they end.

The road map to the end of this season begins in Buffalo.

A gaffe that won't make you laugh

As described briefly above, the 2nd quarter fumble return for a Miami touchdown was one of the more egregious errors we've seen the Patriots make this season.  Center Ted Karras, in his second start subbing for David Andrews, snapped the ball to Brady in the shotgun as the QB was still in his play-calling, checkdown mode.

Oops.  And there was another center-to-QB bobble later in the game as well, after no visible mistakes last week between the two in Mexico City.
Communication issues were at least part of a perceived problem with the defense through the first four weeks of the season, and for the time being, seem to have been straightened out. With changes occurring almost weekly on the offensive line and in the receiving corps, it's not hard to see communication difficulties within the offense coming up on occasion.

But right now, is not a good time for those.  Especially when playoff positions are hanging in the balance.

Hit one, miss one

Let's give some credit where it's due - red zone offense was a perfect five-for-five scoring touchdowns against Miami.  Where this offense was struggling just a few weeks back in producing six instead of three (or zero) inside the opposing 20-yard line, it now appears those shortcomings have been corrected.

But along the way, the Patriots don't seem to have yet figured out a way to gain one yard on 3rd down and 4th down situations where only one yard is needed.  This has been a season-long issue.  Two 3rd-and-short situations were converted thanks to Miami penalties.  A 4th-and-one on the first play of the 4th quarter was turned back.

Is the devil only in the details, or is it in the ability to execute?

You make the call

"Gee, the refs were great today," said no one, ever.

There were two calls that were not only head-scratchers from the officiating crew led by Ron Torbert, but dangerously close to being game-changers and possibly injurious to the players.

ap_121618476233.jpg
Jim Mahoney/ap

One came early in the 3rd quarter after the Patriots forced the Dolphins to punt.  Danny Amendola attempted to field Mike Haack's kick at his 28-yard line and bobbled the ball, but only after a Miami defender appeared to breach his space and interfere with his ability to make the catch.

Fortunate for the Patriots that Jonathan Jones jumped on the ball and made the recovery, saving the possession (which ended with a touchdown).

On that same drive (Brady completed a 15-yard TD pass to Rob Gronkowski, his 16th career multi-score game and a franchise record), Dion Lewis attempted a run up the middle and was mysteriously yanked to the turf by Ndamukong Suh for a 3-yard loss.  By the facemask.  And not a single ref saw it, even though countless thousands saw it in person - and on television.

How this one slipped by the officials on the field, and those in the press box and New York as well, is anyone's guess.  But both misses on one possession?  That's about as bad as it gets.

Sorry coach, we're looking ahead

You're doing it.  I'm doing it.  The media is doing it.

Tony Dungy officially started it, Sunday night.  Looking ahead, that is, to New England at Pittsburgh December 17th.  Before the Steelers had beaten back Green Bay's challenge Sunday night (winning 31-28 on a last second, 53-yard field goal from Chris Boswell) to claim their sixth straight victory, NBC's Dungy - a former head coach, mind you, thought the unthinkable.

He asked Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin to look ahead to playing the Patriots in three weeks.

"I'm going to embrace the elephant in the room.  There's going to be fireworks," Tomlin told Dungy about anticipating the Patriots game in an interview that took place before the Steelers-Packers game kicked off.  "And it's probably going to be Part One.  That's going to be a big game."

While there's something very refreshing about hearing non-coachspeak, it was double-take worthy.

"He asked for non-coachspeak, so I was having a conversation with an old friend," is how Tomlin explained his candor to the media after his Steelers had beaten the Packers.  "You know I have respect for this process, but we have a good football team.  I've got a great deal of confidence in them.  
"Everybody in America knows that's a big game, ok?"

You're probably right, coach.  But if we didn't know it before, we sure do now.

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and is in his 25th season as the Patriots' stadium voice.  Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 30 seasons and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame and RI's Words Unlimited Hall of Fame.

Related Content

news

View from Above: The time to begin again has arrived

The season is here, even if only in pre-preseason form…Gostkowski's return…and JR says an opener against the Browns would be must-see TV…

news

View from Above: The case for a Parcells Hall call

John Rooke makes the case for Bill Parcells to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and gives a glimpse inside the nomination process.

news

View from Above: New rules, but are we April fools?

The new rule on reviewing pass interference isn't all it's cracked up to be. It might actually lead to more trouble ahead...

news

View from Above: Perhaps we'll be 'Gronked' again?

We've all been Gronked, and we may yet be again...plus JR says new rules may rule the day at the NFL owners' meetings...

news

View from Above: Don't get too frenzied over free agency

Frenzy? Never fear, Patriots are clear...Coach Scar's impact...and JR says going out on top just got new meaning...

news

View from Above: Making sense out of pure nonsense

It's the silly season, for a few days at least…Patriot priorities are in place…and JR says the Raiders' sideshow is just getting started…

news

View from Above: Uneasy are the feelings at this time of year

Take the Combine with a grain of salt...the real work has already started...and JR says to be ready for new names to come, and familiar names to go...

news

View from Above: The NFL Combine, a dear friend leaves us too soon

Men in tights doesn't titillate the senses and a good one leaves us too soon.

news

View from Above: To sign, to tag, and equality for all

The Kaepernick question…to tag or not to tag…and JR says the NBA is looking to football, and the Patriots, as examples of winning through equality…

news

View from Above: Patriots producing their own 'Miami moments'

The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the first to accomplish two historical markers, but JR says they're now the last in one significant way…

news

View from Above: Getting defensive about America's nightmare

Getting defensive…nitpicking is our nature…and JR says the Pats make a case for being the best, ever…

news

View from Above: Still Here - and the meaning behind the mantras

Still Here…Do Your Job…No Days Off? JR says there's actual meaning behind those catch-phrases…

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones is Excited About Playing With "Swiss-Army Knife" Rookie Marcus Jones in Patriots Offense

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Alexa Pano, first female pro sponsored by NFL team, earns LPGA card

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 12/15: "We've obviously got a big challenge this week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 12/15: "Everything has been good"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/15: "It's going to be a big challenge for us"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/15: "We know what we're here for"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Belestrator: Las Vegas Raiders Playmakers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole on special teams. Plus, the impact of running back Josh Jacobs on this episode of the Belestrator.

Devin McCourty on Davante Adams 12/14: "He is a challenge to everybody"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising