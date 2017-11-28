View from Above: Two ways the 2017 season will end for the Patriots

No way the "D" takes a hit on that one.

That one also leads us directly into Scenario Number Two. Beating yourself.

Turnovers (two on Sunday) and penalties (7 for 75 yards) are largely controllable, to an extent. When attention to detail isn't prevalent, or focus isn't as sharp as it needs to be, mistakes happen. That's not coachspeak. It's human nature.

On occasion, those mistakes can be game-changers. The 2nd quarter fumble return wasn't a deciding factor against Miami, but it certainly did keep the Dolphins around and engaged until late in the game after the Patriots bolted out to a 14-0 1st quarter lead.

Let's also add to this equation the fact New England faces these Dolphins again in two weeks' time, thanks to the quirkiness of the NFL schedule.

Memories should be fresh enough to recall successes and failures, enough to be repeated (or remembered) on either side of the ball.

Add to this mix a traditionally tough test for New England playing in South Florida, and you have Scenario Number Two standing tall at the top of an Excuse List.

Unless of course, Scenario Number One occurs. A little attention to detail and focus should be enough to see this one through, but hey, that's why they play the games - to see how they end.

The road map to the end of this season begins in Buffalo.

A gaffe that won't make you laugh

As described briefly above, the 2nd quarter fumble return for a Miami touchdown was one of the more egregious errors we've seen the Patriots make this season. Center Ted Karras, in his second start subbing for David Andrews, snapped the ball to Brady in the shotgun as the QB was still in his play-calling, checkdown mode.

Oops. And there was another center-to-QB bobble later in the game as well, after no visible mistakes last week between the two in Mexico City.

Communication issues were at least part of a perceived problem with the defense through the first four weeks of the season, and for the time being, seem to have been straightened out. With changes occurring almost weekly on the offensive line and in the receiving corps, it's not hard to see communication difficulties within the offense coming up on occasion.

But right now, is not a good time for those. Especially when playoff positions are hanging in the balance.

Hit one, miss one

Let's give some credit where it's due - red zone offense was a perfect five-for-five scoring touchdowns against Miami. Where this offense was struggling just a few weeks back in producing six instead of three (or zero) inside the opposing 20-yard line, it now appears those shortcomings have been corrected.

But along the way, the Patriots don't seem to have yet figured out a way to gain one yard on 3rd down and 4th down situations where only one yard is needed. This has been a season-long issue. Two 3rd-and-short situations were converted thanks to Miami penalties. A 4th-and-one on the first play of the 4th quarter was turned back.

Is the devil only in the details, or is it in the ability to execute?

You make the call

"Gee, the refs were great today," said no one, ever.