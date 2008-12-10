Week 16 Panthers-Giants matchup moved to Sunday night

The NFL announced flex schedule game-time changes for four Week 16 games on Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers-New York Giants game on Sunday, Dec. 21 will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, and the San Diego Chargers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that day will move to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Two other Week 16 game-time changes: the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons-Minnesota Vikings games on Sunday, Dec. 21 move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The flex schedule game-time changes for this Sunday (Dec. 14) are Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers on CBS moving from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL will utilize "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.