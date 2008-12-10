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Week 16 Panthers-Giants matchup moved to Sunday night

The NFL announced flex schedule game-time changes for four Week 16 games on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers-New York Giants game on Sunday, Dec.

Dec 10, 2008 at 12:00 AM

The NFL announced flex schedule game-time changes for four Week 16 games on Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers-New York Giants game on Sunday, Dec. 21 will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, and the San Diego Chargers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that day will move to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Two other Week 16 game-time changes: the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons-Minnesota Vikings games on Sunday, Dec. 21 move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The flex schedule game-time changes for this Sunday (Dec. 14) are Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers on CBS moving from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL will utilize "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks, with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.

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