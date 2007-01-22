Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 27 - 12:24 AM | Sun Aug 29 - 03:25 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

What is the Patriots Cheerleader Chit-Chat?

Jan 22, 2007 at 04:00 PM

The Patriots Cheerleader Chit-Chat is an audio and sometimes video podcast about the Patriots Cheerleading squad hosted by Lori Baranski. Listen to interviews with the cheerleaders to learn about what it's like to be a cheerleader for a professional sports team. Send in all of your comments, questions and contest submissions to Today@patriots.com.

Learn More About Podcasts>>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

On Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders participated in Operation Backpack. The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Revolution Charitable Foundation, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to host the charitable event. 
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Davon Godchaux 8/27: 'I am focusing on getting better each and every day'

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Mike Onwenu 8/27: 'I have learned how to work the Patriot way'

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Chase Winovich 8/27: 'It comes down to believing in yourself'

Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 8/27: 'I have to work hard and just stay focused'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Joejuan Williams 8/27: 'I love the competition'

Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Josh Uche on Matt Judon 8/27: 'It's definitely great to have a player you aspire to be like on your team'

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Friday, August 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising