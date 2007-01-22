What is the Patriots Cheerleader Chit-Chat?

The Patriots Cheerleader Chit-Chat is an audio and sometimes video podcast about the Patriots Cheerleading squad hosted by Lori Baranski. Listen to interviews with the cheerleaders to learn about what it's like to be a cheerleader for a professional sports team. Send in all of your comments, questions and contest submissions to Today@patriots.com.
Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack
On Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders participated in Operation Backpack. The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Revolution Charitable Foundation, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to host the charitable event.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders
The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23.
Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride
The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride.
Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti
The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine
In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures
Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron
After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika
Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan
Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.