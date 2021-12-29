Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 29, 2021 at 02:14 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

In the blink of an eye, 2021 has come and gone. While there is still Patriots football to be played, the end of the calendar year is a time to reflect.

From a Patriots perspective, it was a year full of emotion. The team welcomed back fans for the first time since January 2020. There was a flurry of free agency activity and an impressive draft class. Patriots fans got to know their new favorites and celebrated the return of veterans who sat out the 2020 season. Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung retired. Patriots fans mourned the loss of greats like David Patten and Sam Cunningham. Richard Seymour was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame alongside the late Tracy Sormanti.

The Patriots plane flew healthcare workers to the Super Bowl in February, the Boston Renegades to their sixth national championship in July, supplies to Haiti after an earthquake in August, the University of Rhode Island football team to a game in October and the University of New Hampshire men's soccer team to their NCAA Tournament in November.

As the clock winds down on 2021, we're taking a look back at some of the highlights of the year through social media. Check out some of our favorite posts from Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

TIKTOK

Patriots players create art

Green screen fail with the Green Goblin

James White reacts to awesome football moves

Bill Belichick doesn't care about social media

Chris Evans at Super Bowl LI: We'll "Never Forget You"

Patriots cheerleaders kick field goals

Nick Folk reacts to cheerleaders kicking field goals

Artist Mark Kannell creates hand-painted J.C. Jackson football

Patriots create shirt for dad who doesn't know logo

Nike Belichick drafts speedy dog

