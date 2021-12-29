Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

In the blink of an eye, 2021 has come and gone. While there is still Patriots football to be played, the end of the calendar year is a time to reflect.

From a Patriots perspective, it was a year full of emotion. The team welcomed back fans for the first time since January 2020. There was a flurry of free agency activity and an impressive draft class. Patriots fans got to know their new favorites and celebrated the return of veterans who sat out the 2020 season. Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung retired. Patriots fans mourned the loss of greats like David Patten and Sam Cunningham. Richard Seymour was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame alongside the late Tracy Sormanti.