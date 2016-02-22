10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Delaney

*1. Favorite book? *
"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"
*2. Favorite movie? *
"Pitch Perfect"
3. Favorite Pats Player?
LeGarrette Blount
*4. Favorite Pats Moment? *
Super Bowl XLIX
*5. Quote? *
"It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities." - J.K. Rowling via Albus Dumbledore
*6. Go-to Dunkin order? *
Vanilla Iced Coffee
7. Go-to Neflix show?
"Friends"
*8. Go-to workout song? *
"Party in the USA" - Miley Cyrus
*9. Best prank you pulled? *
Convincing my co-workers they were talking to celebrities in the chat room function of our website.
10. If you could visit anywhere?
Greece