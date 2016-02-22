Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Delaney

We asked Patriots Cheerleader Delaney some quick-hit questions.

Feb 21, 2016 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
636x729_full-length-delaney.jpg

*1. Favorite book?   *
"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"

*2. Favorite movie?   *
"Pitch Perfect"

3. Favorite Pats Player?
LeGarrette Blount

*4. Favorite Pats Moment? *  
Super Bowl XLIX

*5. Quote?   *
"It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities." - J.K. Rowling via Albus Dumbledore 

*6. Go-to Dunkin order?  * 
Vanilla Iced Coffee

7. Go-to Neflix show?   
"Friends"

*8. Go-to workout song?   *
"Party in the USA" - Miley Cyrus

*9. Best prank you pulled?   *
Convincing my co-workers they were talking to celebrities in the chat room function of our website.

10. If you could visit anywhere?   
Greece

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

