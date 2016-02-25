10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader LisaMarie

*1. Favorite book? *
I tend to read a ton of different cooking magazines
*2. Favorite movie? *
Armageddon- an oldie but goodie. Straight up 90s Classic.
3. Favorite Pats Player?
Nate Solder
*4. Favorite Pats Moment? *
When we won Super Bowl 49, of course! I was one of the cheerleaders cheering on the sidelines it was a moment I will never forget.
*5. Go-to Pre game meal? *
Brown rice cakes with Almond butter. The almond butter is filled with protein and healthy types of fat to keep you fueled throughout the game.
*6. Go-to Neflix show? *
Don't make fun of me... "Dance Moms" or "The Bachelorette"
*7. Favorite Candy? *
Every kind, but especially Chocolate! Never take me to a candy store.
*8. Go-to workout song? *
Anything by La Bouche
*9. Most proud of? *
Graduating college Summa Cum Laude, twice!
10. If you could visit anywhere?
Take me to Ireland please!