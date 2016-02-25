Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader LisaMarie

We asked Patriots Cheerleader LisaMarie some quick-hit questions.

Feb 24, 2016 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
636x729_full-length-lisamarie.jpg

*1. Favorite book?   *
I tend to read a ton of different cooking magazines

*2. Favorite movie? *  
Armageddon- an oldie but goodie. Straight up 90s Classic. 

3. Favorite Pats Player?
Nate Solder

*4. Favorite Pats Moment?   *
When we won Super Bowl 49, of course! I was one of the cheerleaders cheering on the sidelines it was a moment I will never forget.

*5. Go-to Pre game meal?   *
Brown rice cakes with Almond butter. The almond butter is filled with protein and healthy  types of fat to keep you fueled throughout the game.

*6. Go-to Neflix show?   *
Don't make fun of me... "Dance Moms" or "The Bachelorette"

*7. Favorite Candy?   *
Every kind, but especially Chocolate! Never take me to a candy store.

*8. Go-to workout song? *  
Anything by  La Bouche

*9. Most proud of?   *
Graduating college Summa Cum Laude, twice!

10. If you could visit anywhere?   
Take me to Ireland please!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

