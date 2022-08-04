20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Reading reports out of Patriots training camp, one common theme seems to be the idea that Christian Barmore is positioned for a successful second season in New England.

As a rookie out of Alabama, the defensive tackle played in all 18 games last year and had the second-most quarterback pressure by a first-year interior defensive lineman since 2006. Through eight days of training camp, he appears destined for more dominance.

"Christian's done a good job," coach Bill Belichick said ahead of Thursday's practice.

"He's way ahead of where he was last year. First of all, he's in much better condition. Second of all, he has a much better understanding of what we do, what our opponents do, and the daily routine -- or the weekly routine -- of how the progression is going to go, because he's been through it."